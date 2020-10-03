Mr. Perranoski was the third former Dodgers player to die within a week, along with outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson.

Mr. Perranoski played in the major leagues from 1961 to 1973 for the Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and California Angels. He had a career record of 79-74 with 178 saves and a 2.79 ERA.

He signed with the Chicago Cubs out of Michigan State in 1958, and was traded to the Dodgers in 1960 for Don Zimmer. He was the ace of the Dodgers’ bullpen from 1963 to 1966 and helped the team win World Series titles in 1963 and 1965.

His best year with the Dodgers came in 1963, when he went 16-3 as a reliever and earned a save in relief of Johnny Podres in Game 2 of the World Series, as the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in four games. He had 21 saves to go with a 1.67 ERA that season.

“Ron Perranoski played a major role in the success of the Dodgers as a great reliever and a mentor to many great young pitchers over his 30-year career in the organization,” team president and chief executive Stan Kasten said.

Mr. Perranoski led the National League in appearances in 1962 (with 70), 1963 (with 69) and 1967 (with 70). He also led the American League in saves with Minnesota with 31 in 1969 and 34 in 1970.

After his career, Mr. Perranoski served as the Dodgers’ minor league pitching coordinator from 1973 to 1980. As the Dodgers’ pitching coach from 1981 to 1994, he was instrumental in the success of Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela.

Mr. Perranoski joined the San Francisco Giants as minor league pitching coordinator in 1995, was promoted to bench coach in 1997 and then to pitching coach from 1998 to 1999. The following year he became a special assistant to then-general manager Brian Sabean.

“He was a ballplayer and he loved that life, he thrived on it,” his sister said.

Ronald Peter Perranoski was born April 1, 1936, in Paterson, N.J. In 1983, he was inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame.

He lived in Vero Beach, the Dodgers’ former spring training home, for more than 30 years.

“He was a fixture in that town, and almost everyone knows him,” his sister said.

In addition to his sister, survivors include three sons and four grandchildren.

— Associated Press