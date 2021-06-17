In October 1972, Baldwin went on the record as one of the first named sources linking the Watergate break-in to Nixon’s reelection campaign committee. It was “perhaps the most important Watergate story so far,” author David Halberstam wrote in “The Powers That Be,” his 1979 book about journalism organizations, “because it was so tangible, it had an eyewitness, and it brought Watergate to the very door of the White House.”