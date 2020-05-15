Sgt. Shurer was a senior medical sergeant in the special forces on April 6, 2008, when his team was sent into a frost-covered valley in eastern Afghanistan amid a hunt for an Afghan warlord whose forces had attacked U.S. troops and Afghan officials.

The Americans soon encountered machine gun and sniper fire and rocket-propelled grenades from militants.

According to his Medal of Honor citation, Sgt. Shurer stabilized one soldier, then fought his way amid gunfire up a mountain to the lead members of the unit. There, he treated and stabilized four more soldiers and helped evacuate them. He lowered the wounded down the steep mountainside while using his body to shield them from enemy fire.

After he had loaded the wounded in an evacuation helicopter, Sgt. Shurer went back up the mountain to fight.

He was honorably discharged in 2009, and Sgt. Shurer then began a career with the Secret Service as a special agent assigned to a field office in Phoenix. He was selected for the Secret Service’s counter assault team and assigned in 2014 to the Special Operations Division in Washington.

Four years later, after a military review decided to upgrade his award of the Silver Star, Sgt. Shurer received the nation’s highest military honor for valor from President Trump in a formal White House ceremony.

The son of airmen, Ronald Joseph Shurer II was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Dec. 7, 1978, and completed high school in Puyallup, Wash., where he was a member of the swim team and participated in triathlons and cycling.

He graduated in 2001 from Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in business economics. He then tried to enlist in the Marine Corps but was turned away because of pancreatitis, the result of a cycling accident, his wife said. He then began graduate school at WSU before the Army accepted him after the Sept. 11 attacks.

In 2006, he married Miranda Lantz. In addition to his wife, survivors include their two sons, two sons, Tyler and Cameron, all of Burke, Va.; and his parents, Ronald and Fabiola Shurer of Lebanon, Pa.

