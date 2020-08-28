A master of a variety of musical styles, he performed for six presidents. He also played a rollicking version of “Amazing Grace” when Pope John Paul II visited New Orleans in 1987.
Kole was a protege of the late jazz trumpeter Al Hirt. And, like Hirt, he once had a club in the French Quarter — Kole’s Corner. He put down roots in the New Orleans area and, while he toured internationally, he was a regular at the annual French Quarter Festival and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
Kole lived in Slidell, across Lake Pontchartain from New Orleans. A visitation is planned for Wednesday in Slidell, followed by a private funeral.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.