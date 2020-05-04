She reportedly learned the role in a week, filling in for a sick singer, and went on to perform with the Met for more than four decades, emerging as one of its most beloved artists before her death May 3 at a hospital in Manhattan. Ms. Elias, who was 90, had sung 687 performances in 54 roles at the company, from the boy in German composer Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” to the witch in that same opera. Unbowed by age, she also made her Broadway debut at 81, in a 2011 revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies.”

A formidable mezzo-soprano who sang on television and in Grammy-winning recordings, Ms. Elias was remembered for her work at the Met, where she was “a key component in the company’s abiding reputation for artistic and musical excellence,” F. Paul Driscoll, editor in chief of Opera News, wrote in a tribute. “She was a true artist who invested every role she sang with vocal beauty, dramatic truth and shining grace of spirit.”

Slender and elegant, she often played “trouser” roles in her early 20s, singing parts including the love-struck boy Siébel in “Faust,” young lover Octavian in “Der Rosenkavalier” and page boy Cherubino in “The Marriage of Figaro.”

In 1958, she had her breakout performance, singing the leading role of Erika in the world premiere of Samuel Barber’s “Vanessa,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for music.

The part was intended for a soprano rather than a mezzo and initially featured no solo, despite the character’s prominence onstage. But Ms. Elias won the role with a convincing audition and campaigned for an aria, politely confronting Met manager Rudolf Bing, who put her on the phone with Barber.

“She had to tell the composer she loved the music,” her manager Robert Lombardo recalled in a phone interview, “but couldn’t he write an aria for her?” Barber obliged, adding “Must the Winter Come So Soon?,” a highlight of the score.

The role of Erika, the title character’s niece, became perhaps Ms. Elia’s best-known part, with New York Times music critic Howard Taubman writing that her performance “could scarcely be improved upon, so searching is her acting and so musical and intensely felt her singing.” She later played the Baroness, Vanessa’s mother, in a 2007 revival at New York City Opera.

Ms. Elias created a second Barber role, the servant Charmian, when “Antony and Cleopatra” opened the Met’s new Lincoln Center opera house in 1966, with Leontyne Price and Justino Díaz starring as the title characters. She also sang Verdi’s Requiem Mass in a Met tribute to President John F. Kennedy after his assassination and played parts including Dorabella in Mozart’s “Così fan tutte,” Charlotte in Massenet’s “Werther” and Carmen in Bizet’s opera of the same name.

While Ms. Elias toured widely, performing with top companies in Buenos Aires and across Europe, she could be adventurous in her choice of projects, including an English-language musical adaptation of the Yiddish theater classic “Mirele Efros.” In part, she was driven by an interest in character and storytelling that developed out of her work as an opera director, leading productions such as a 1992 staging of Marc Blitzstein’s anti-capitalist “Regina” at City Opera.

“She would say, ‘I hope I never get to the place where I think I know everything,’ ” her friend Dona D. Vaughn, artistic director of opera at the Manhattan School of Music, said in a phone interview. Ms. Elias “was always very aware of the theatricality of a production,” she added. “She once said that back in her day it had been all about the singing, and she wished it was all about the character.”

Through her work in musical theater, Ms. Elias developed a close association with Sondheim, playing Mrs. Lovett — the baker of fleshy meat pies — in a 1984 City Opera staging of “Sweeney Todd,” and appearing as the sardonic Madame Armfeldt in a Hawaii production of “A Little Night Music.”

She had thought her stage career was more or less over when, in 2011, she was featured in Sondheim’s musical “Follies,” which ran at the Kennedy Center in Washington before moving to Broadway. It received eight Tony nominations, including best revival of a musical, with Ms. Elias playing the small role of Heidi Schiller, who takes the spotlight with the melancholy number “One More Kiss,” reflecting on her earlier life.

“I know Stephen Sondheim wrote that song in 1971,” she told the Times, “but I swear, I feel he wrote it for me.” She added: “I’m still shocked I’m in ‘Follies.’ You never know what’s around the corner. It is one more kiss that’s been given to me.”

The last of 13 children, Rosalind Elias was born in Lowell, Mass., on March 13, 1930. Her father worked in real estate and discouraged her theatrical interests, telling her, “Only bad girls go on the stage.” But she persuaded him to pay for lessons and went on to study at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.

She later trained in Italy with vocal coach Luigi Ricci and operatic bass Nazzareno De Angelis, performing at La Scala in Milan and the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples before making her Met debut. Her final appearance for the company was in a 1996 production of Bedrich Smetana’s “The Bartered Bride,” although she later taught master classes at the Met and worked as an understudy.

In 1969, she married Zuhayr Moghrabi, a Lebanese-born lawyer and law professor. “Zuhayr means flower, Rosalind means beautiful rose and together they made a magnificent bouquet,” their family wrote in a notice announcing his death in 2015.

Her manager, Lombardo, said Ms. Elias died of congestive heart failure. She was predeceased by all 12 of her siblings and leaves no immediate survivors.

“I feel we were all put on earth for a purpose and mine was singing,” Ms. Elias told the Times in 1985. “If I don’t get sick, I will always be in some aspect of theater. The thing I want never to be, is to be bored with my life.”