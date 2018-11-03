Roy Hargrove performing at Blues Alley in Georgetown in 2012. (Josh Sisk/FOR THE WASHINGTON POST)

Roy Hargrove, a Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter who moved from one style of music to another, exploring Cuban and electronic music, R&B and hip-hop and who performed with such diverse artists as Dizzy Gillespie, Erykah Badu and Common, died Nov. 2 at a hospital in New York. He was 49.

He had complications from kidney disease, said his manager, Larry Clothier.

Mr. Hargrove emerged as a fully formed talent in his teens, gaining an early boost from his fellow trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, and released his first album when he was 20. He was part of the “Young Lions” movement in jazz, a group of young performers schooled in the classic bebop and post-bop styles of Gillespie, Charlie Parker and other jazz stars.

Always restless and never content to stay in one musical groove, Mr. Hargrove soon branched out to other styles without entirely forsaking his roots in straight-ahead jazz. Since his childhood in Texas, he had listened to all kinds of music, from rhythm-and-blues and soul to classical music, and he began to reflect those interests in his recordings and performances.

He won his first Grammy Award in for his 1997 album “Habana,” in which he brought togehter Cuban and American musicians to perform a hybrid and hypnotic style of Cuban-flavored jazz. His second Grammy came for the 2002 album “Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall,” a straightforward jazz performance featuring Mr. Hargrove with superstars Herbie Hancock on piano and Michael Brecker on tenor saxophone.

He soon branched out further, forming the group RH Factor in 2003, adding funk and cascading layers of electronic music to his blistering jazz riffs. Along with RH Factor, Mr. Hargrove maintained two other working bands until his death: a 21-piece big band and a standard jazz quintet, which was scheduled to appear this week at Blues Alley in Georgetown.



Roy Hargrove performing at the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition at The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Thelonious Monk)

This is a developing story. A complete obituary will follow.