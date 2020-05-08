Siegfried & Roy were an institution in Las Vegas, where their magic and artistry consistently attracted sellout crowds. The pair performed six shows a week, 44 weeks per year.
Horn was attacked by a tiger during the duo’s act at the Mirage hotel-casino. He had severe neck injuries and later had a stroke. The attack ended the long-running production.
They returned to the stage in February 2009 for what was billed as their one and only comeback performance, to raise funds for a new rehabilitation center.
