The lifelong Republican also served as acting director of the FBI.

But his moment of fame came in 1973, when he was a deputy attorney general and joined his boss, Elliot Richardson, in resigning rather than carrying out Nixon’s order to fire Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox.

The firings became known as the “Saturday Night Massacre.”

In his later years, he was a high-profile champion of cleaning up Puget Sound in Washington state, where he lived.

