Mr. Anaya was dubbed the godfather of the Chicano novel, a title that was largely the result of his critically acclaimed debut, “Bless Me, Ultima.” Mixing Spanish and English in its descriptions of the New Mexico llano, or flatlands, where Mr. Anaya was raised, the book sold hundreds of thousands of copies and was adapted into a 2013 film.

AD

AD

He later wrote dozens of novels, plays, nonfiction books and poetry collections while teaching at his alma mater, the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, and in 2016 received the National Humanities Medal from President Barack Obama.

“His works of fiction and poetry celebrate the Chicano experience and reveal universal truths about the human condition — and as an educator, he has spread a love of literature to new generations,” the White House said in a statement at the time.

Mr. Anaya rose to prominence during the Chicano Movement, which began in the 1960s as Mexican Americans campaigned for political, economic and cultural empowerment while reclaiming a term that was long used as a pejorative. As Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta championed the rights of migrant farmworkers, writers such as José Antonio Villarreal, Tomás Rivera, Miguel Méndez and Mr. Anaya gave voice to Chicano identity in their work.

AD

AD

“We have to come out of our own experience, our own tradition, culture, roots, our own sense of language, of story, and deal with that, and to hell with the white model,” Mr. Anaya told literary scholar Juan Bruce-Novoa in 1979.

It took him seven years, and at least as many drafts, to write and publish “Bless Me, Ultima.” His breakthrough came one day in the 1960s, when he felt a presence in his office and turned to see an elderly woman standing in the doorway.

“She asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ And I said, ‘I’m writing a story,’ ” Mr. Anaya told a C-SPAN interviewer in 2013. The visitor replied, “You’ll never get it right until you put me in it,” and identified herself as Ultima — a curandera, or healer, who “filled the novel with her soul.”

AD

Written from the perspective of Antonio Márez, a young boy growing up in 1940s New Mexico, “Bless Me, Ultima” chronicled his struggles with his Catholic faith and his friendship with Ultima, who uses local herbs for medicine, battles a malevolent barkeeper and has a spiritual connection with an owl.

AD

“Ultima came to stay with us the summer I was almost seven,” Mr. Anaya wrote in the novel’s opening lines. “When she came the beauty of the llano unfolded before my eyes, and the gurgling waters of the river sang to the hum of the turning earth. The magical time of childhood stood still, and the pulse of the living earth pressed its mystery into my living blood.”

The manuscript was rejected by dozens of publishers before receiving a newly created Chicano literary prize from Quinto Sol, a small California press that published the novel and other milestones of Chicano literature.

AD

“Bless Me, Ultima” was followed by two semi-autobiographical books that formed a loose trilogy about growing up in New Mexico: “Heart of Aztlán” (1976), about a family that moves from the countryside to the city; and “Tortuga” (1979), about a boy recovering from a crippling accident that mirrored Mr. Anaya’s own childhood neck injury.

AD

But he remained best known for his literary debut, which became a staple of school curriculums, especially in the Southwest, even as some conservatives sought to ban the book, citing profane language and its treatment of magic and spirituality.

“What I’ve wanted to do is compose the Chicano worldview — the synthesis that shows our true mestizo identity — and clarify it for my community and for myself,” Mr. Anaya once told Publishers Weekly. “Writing for me is a way of knowledge, and what I find illuminates my life.”

AD

Rudolfo Alfonso Anaya was born in Pastura, N.M., on Oct. 30, 1937, and grew up in rural Santa Rosa, on the banks of the Pecos River. His father was a rancher and herder, his mother a farmer’s daughter, and Rudolfo was the fifth of their seven children, with three half siblings from his parents’ earlier marriages.

AD

The family spoke Spanish at home, and Rudolfo learned English only after starting school, later devouring comic books, cowboy stories and Hardy Boys mysteries. He went to high school in Albuquerque and increasingly focused on books after his diving accident, which left him hospitalized for two months when he was 16.

“I was encased, kept a lot to myself,” he told New Mexico Magazine. “With that solitude, I began to enjoy reading as never before. Literature was giving me a lifeline.”

AD

Mr. Anaya trained to become an accountant before studying English at the University of New Mexico, where he received a bachelor’s degree in 1963, a master’s in 1968 and a second master’s, in guidance and counseling, in 1972. He worked as a public school teacher and as a counselor at the University of Albuquerque, a now-defunct Catholic school, before joining the faculty of his alma mater, where he helped found the creative writing program.

AD

His later works included “Alburquerque” (1992), which used the city’s original name and examined municipal politics; “Zia Summer” (1995), the first in a series about a Chicano detective named Sonny Baca; and “The Man Who Could Fly” (2006), a short-story collection.

“What Anaya explores in these stories and in his earlier novels may strike some as rather old-fashioned,” wrote Los Angeles Times reviewer Adam Hill. “Some critics have complained that his mythic morality tales and a vision more attuned to universal struggles fail to capture the contemporary issues of Chicano identity. . . . But his fiction is better understood in the larger context of storytelling as essential for anyone’s spiritual sustenance.”

AD

To support up-and-coming authors, Mr. Anaya founded a writers retreat in Jemez Springs, N.M., where he also maintained an orchard of apple, cherry and pear trees with his wife, the former Patricia Lawless. They married in 1966, and she died in 2010.

AD

Survivors include two stepdaughters, Elynn Cowden and Melissa Messec, both of Albuquerque; and two sisters.

Mr. Anaya was scheduled to publish a children’s book in his bilingual “Owl in a Straw Hat” series later this year. It was part of a decades-long effort to make room for Chicano writers in American literature — and not, he said, build a new tradition from scratch.

“We can present our own perspective, and in such a way present to the world the workings of our imagination, filtered through a very long and rich culture,” he told Bruce-Novoa. “But ultimately it will be incorporated into the literature of this country. The role of the next generation will be to assure that we are not given secondary status, or the back shelves of the libraries.”

AD

Read more Washington Post obituaries