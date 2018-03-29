Rusty Staub, the red-haired, clutch-hitting “Le Grand Orange,” who became Montreal’s first major league baseball hero and who was a star player with the New York Mets and other teams during a 23-year career, died March 29 at a hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was 73.

The Mets announced his death. He had been treated for a blood infection that led to kidney failure. He had a near-fatal heart attack in 2015.

In the 1960s, Mr. Staub was a teenage phenomenon with the Houston Colt .45s (later the Astros) before being traded in 1969 to the Montreal Expos as major league baseball expanded to Canada.

He was the best player on a woeful Expos team that lost 110 games in its first season. After he hit a home run and made a game-winning outfield catch to end a long losing streak, Mr. Staub was dubbed “Le Grand Orange” (the Big Redhead) by a Montreal sportswriter. The sobriquet followed him throughout his career, which lasted through 1985 and included six All Star selections.

Mr. Staub was a rare bright spot during his three seasons with the fledgling Expos, hitting .300 two times and slugging a career-high 30 home runs in 1970.

Rusty Staub of the New York Mets, left, chatting in 1974 with Montreal Expos hitting coach Duke Snider. (Harry Harris/AP)

“I always knew Rusty had beaucoup power,” his manager, Gene Mauch, said at the time, “even before I knew what beaucoup meant.”

Mr. Staub, who grew up in French-flavored New Orleans, endeared himself to Montreal fans by living in the city year-round and by taking language classes to give speeches in French and banter with the locals.

“I was in Quebec — I couldn’t talk to a child,” he told the Montreal Gazette in 2012. “I couldn’t say something encouraging. I felt like I was not doing my job.”

He was also something of a bon vivant, becoming a wine connoisseur and skilled cook. He often treated teammates to homemade meals, sometimes featuring wild game he had shot or caught in rural Canada. One of his specialties was “duck Le Grand Orange.”

Despite his popularity in Montreal, the club traded Mr. Staub to the New York Mets in 1972. The following year, he belted three home runs in a five-game playoff series as the Mets beat the heavily favored Cincinnati Reds to advance to the World Series. He hit .423 with six runs batted in during the World Series, but the Mets lost to the Oakland A’s in seven games.

In 1975, Mr. Staub drove in 105 runs, becoming the first Met in history with more than 100 RBI in a season. He then moved on to the Detroit Tigers, where he had seasons of 96, 101 and 121 RBI.

“If a young player wants to learn how to hit,” Detroit manager Ralph Houk said, “all he has to do is watch Rusty Staub.”

1 of 59 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths so far this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. H. Wayne Huizenga H. Wayne Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, died March 22 at his South Florida home. He was 80. Read the obituary Wilfredo Lee/AP Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Mr. Staub had a short-lived return to Montreal in 1979, then spent a season with the Texas Rangers before rejoining the Mets in 1981 for the last five years of his career.

By then he was also a restaurant owner who sometimes demonstrated recipes on television. His weight climbed from 190 pounds in his rookie season to more than 230, but as a left-handed batter with a quick swing, Mr. Staub emerged late in his career as one of baseball’s pre-eminent pinch hitters. Coming off the bench in key situations, he choked up on his bat and seemed unflappable at the plate.

In 1983, he tied a major league record with 25 pinch-hit RBI and equaled a National League record with eight consecutive pinch hits. He retired in 1985 with 2,716 hits (including 292 home runs) and a career batting average of .279.

Mr. Staub is one of four players in history to hit a home run before turning 20 and after turning 40; the others are Ty Cobb, Gary Sheffield and Alex Rodriguez. He remains the only player in history to record 500 hits with four different teams — the Astros, Expos, Mets and Tigers.

Daniel Joseph Staub was born April 1, 1944, in New Orleans. A nurse named him Rusty on the day he was born because of his red hair. His father was a teacher and onetime minor league catcher.

Mr. Staub was 17 when he signed a $100,000 bonus to play for the new expansion franchise in Houston. After a year in the minor leagues, joined the big league club for its second season, in 1963.

The Colt .45s changed their name to the Astros in 1965, and Mr. Staub developed into one of the team’s premier players, hitting a career-best .333 in 1967.

He was active in the players’ union throughout his career and was known as a tough contract negotiator. He threatened to retire several times, including in 1969, when his trade to Montreal was briefly held up by a lawsuit after an Expo refused to play in Houston. (Commissioner Bowie Kuhn ordered the Expos to send other players and cash to Houston to complete the trade.)

After his playing career, Mr. Staub spent 10 years as a Mets broadcaster, working alongside Ralph Kiner and Tim McCarver.

As a child, Mr. Staub recalled being told that his uncle, a New Orleans police officer, had been killed in the line of duty. In 1986, he established the New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund, which has raised tens of millions of dollars for the families of first responders. Mr. Staub also directed a foundation that distributes food to needy families.

Survivors include two sisters and a brother.

Mr. Staub opened his first New York restaurant in 1977, followed by another in 1989. Both have since closed, but he traced his lifelong love of food back to his mother’s kitchen.

“I grew up in New Orleans where fine food was everything,” he told the New York Daily News in 2006, “and the two things you adhered to were, one, you had to learn all the family recipes, and, two, you didn’t give out the family recipes.”