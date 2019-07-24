Rutger Hauer, a rugged Dutch actor who played action heroes, Nazi villains and bloodsucking vampires, but who was best known as the android outlaw in “Blade Runner,” died July 19 at his home in Beetsterzwaag, the Netherlands. He was 75.

His agent, Steve Kenis, confirmed the death but said he did not know the cause.

The blond-haired, blue-eyed Mr. Hauer was scarcely known in the United States when he burst off the screen in “Blade Runner” (1982), as a bioengineered android, or “replicant,” pursued by Harrison Ford.

Directed by Ridley Scott and adapted from a novel by Philip K. Dick, the film was a neo-noir thriller set in a dystopian future of giant corporations, overcrowded cities and environmental ruin — the year was 2019 — in which replicants are hunted down by special police known as “Blade Runners.”

Although it opened to mixed reviews, the film is now widely regarded as a classic, with lengthy studies devoted to its examination of what it means to be human. The movie spawned a sequel, “Blade Runner 2049,” and propelled the career of Mr. Hauer, whose thick accent and square-jawed figure helped make him a Hollywood staple, if never quite a star.

He won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for “Escape From Sobibor,” a 1987 TV movie about an uprising at a Nazi death camp, and in 2005 played a morally corrupt Catholic cardinal in “Sin City” and a greedy executive in “Batman Begins.”



Mr. Hauer at the 2005 premiere of “Sin City” in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Mr. Hauer also starred in the 1985 medieval fantasy “Ladyhawke,” alongside Matthew Broderick and Michelle Pfeiffer, and beginning in 2013 played the king of a supernatural tribe on the HBO series “True Blood.”

But he remained forever linked with Roy Batty, the murderous “Blade Runner” replicant who is programmed with a life span of four years.

“I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe,” he tells Ford’s character at the climax of the film. “Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.”

In a 2017 interview with the British magazine Radio Times, Mr. Hauer said he edited the monologue himself, paring down what he described as “overwritten” material from the screenwriters and adding the poetic language of “tears in rain.”

“For the end line I was hoping to come up with one line where Roy, because he understands he has very little time, expresses one bit of the DNA of life that he’s felt,” Mr. Hauer said. “How much he liked it. Only one life.”

A complete obituary will follow.