At the time, autism was believed to be caused by cold, unloving parents — specifically “refrigerator mothers” whose lack of maternal warmth stymied their children’s ability to communicate and socialize. But Dr. Sullivan was certain that theory was false: She had seven children, each of whom she loved and nurtured, and only one with autism.
A former Army nurse with a master’s degree in public health, she started reading everything she could about autism, trying to give her son the same opportunities as his peers. She also began organizing, meeting with other parents in Albany, N.Y., to share tips and advocate on behalf of autistic children who were often barred from schools, classified as mentally ill.
In 1965, she and Bernard Rimland — a psychologist credited with overturning the refrigerator-mother theory — founded what is now the Autism Society of America, a leading advocacy organization based in Bethesda, Md. Dr. Sullivan became the group’s first elected president.
Over the next four decades, she fought to make autism better known to the public, including by working with Dustin Hoffman on the 1988 movie “Rain Man,” in which he played an autistic man modeled partly after Joseph. She also campaigned to improve conditions for people with autism, lobbying on behalf of their right to public education.
“She changed the landscape fundamentally for families,” said journalist John Donvan, who partnered with Caren Zucker to write “In a Different Key” (2016), a history of autism that called her “the doyenne of autism activists.”
Dr. Sullivan was 97 when she died Sept. 16 at a senior living center in Huntington, W.Va. The cause was atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat, said her daughter Lydia Sullivan. In a phone interview, she recalled that Dr. Sullivan juggled parenting and advocacy, and was often “on the phone snapping her fingers at us to be quiet so she could talk to a Senate office or a state legislator.”
Describing her approach to changing laws and educational practices, Dr. Sullivan once wrote that “nothing can substitute for hard work.” Success meant “reading reports, budgets, studies, plans, laws, regulations, briefs, court decisions, journals, newsletters [and] going, going and going to meetings.” It also meant “seemingly unending hours on the phone, night and day. And writing letters — to persuade, dissuade, encourage, cajole.”
To lobby for the 1975 Education for All Handicapped Children Act, later known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), she needed to fly to Washington from Huntington, where she had lived since 1968. Unable to afford a plane ticket, she lingered in the airport with her baggage, asking passing pilots if she could hitch a ride to D.C., until one said yes. “My mother just had a way of talking people into things,” her daughter explained.
Backed by Dr. Sullivan, the education law mandated that public schools accepting federal money provide equal access to children with disabilities, and was revised in 1990 to formally include children with autism. Dr. Sullivan was “the chief author of autism-specific language in that law,” according to the Autism Society.
Before the legislation passed, Dr. Sullivan fought to change the rules at her local school district, where her son was barred until she succeeded in drawing media attention to the issue, prompting the school to bring in an extra teacher to assist him in the classroom. “Joseph started school when he was 7 years old, before the federal-state mandate, only because he had a mouthy mother,” she told the Charleston Daily Mail in West Virginia.
Dr. Sullivan later ran an autism information and referral service out of her home in Huntington, responding to phone calls, letters and faxes from desperate families in search of information and support. Through the Autism Services Center in Huntington, which she founded in 1979, she also created the first West Virginia group homes for people with autism, offering an alternative to state-run institutions at a time when few existed.
Realizing that a government agency could offer further assistance, she secured state funding in 1984 for the West Virginia Autism Training Center at Marshall University, which trains and works with the families of people with autism. Her son Joseph now works at the center, and lives at one of the group homes built by Dr. Sullivan.
“Even in the 1980s, little was known about autism, so convincing legislators of the need for funding a statewide center was no easy task,” said Barbara Becker-Cottrill, a former director of the training center. In an email, she called Dr. Sullivan “a grand organizer with a tenacity like no one else,” noting that she spearheaded an unusual breakfast that brought together key lawmakers and the families of people with autism.
“The seating was genius,” Becker-Cottrill said. “Parent, legislator, child/adult with autism and so on. She got the bill passed.”
The oldest of seven children, Ruth Marie Christ was born in Port Arthur, Tex., on April 20, 1924. (Her maiden name is pronounced Crist.) Her father worked in oil refineries before moving the family about 100 miles east to Mowata, La., where he bought a small farm. Her mother was a homemaker and worked in a department store.
After graduating from a nursing program at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Dr. Sullivan served in the Army Nurse Corps, treating World War II combat veterans in Texas. She later attended Columbia University under the GI Bill, receiving a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s in 1952.
That same year, she married William P. “Bill” Sullivan, a fellow Columbia graduate student who went on to teach English at Marshall University, leading the family to move to Huntington. He died in 1997.
In addition to her children Joseph, of Huntington, and Lydia, of Bethesda, survivors include her five other children, Julie of Gunnison, Colo., Christopher of Lexington Park, Md., Eva of Silver Spring, Md., Larry of Proctorville, Ohio, and Richard of Indianapolis; a brother; three sisters; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Dr. Sullivan started the Autism Services Center while studying for a doctorate in psychology, speech and special education at Ohio University, seeking a credential that she hoped would bolster her standing as an advocate. For seven years, Lydia Sullivan said, she drove about two hours each way, three days a week, between her home and the university in Athens. She received her PhD in 1984 at age 60.
“Ruth said to me numerous times that in the ’70s, she realized that to be able to change the quality of life of her son Joseph, she had to change it for everyone. She was always focused on systems change,” said Marc Ellison, the current executive director of the West Virginia Autism Training Center, who started working for Dr. Sullivan at age 19 after she spoke to one of his college classes.
“Lots of visionaries can’t pull people along,” he added. “But she had the whole package: She was a visionary who could get stuff done, and she was passionate, able to get others to buy in.”