To lobby for the 1975 Education for All Handicapped Children Act, later known as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), she needed to fly to Washington from Huntington, where she had lived since 1968. Unable to afford a plane ticket, she lingered in the airport with her baggage, asking passing pilots if she could hitch a ride to D.C., until one said yes. “My mother just had a way of talking people into things,” her daughter explained.