The 1956-57 battle became immortalized in the 1966 movie “The Battle of Algiers,” directed by the Italian Gillo Pontecorvo. Based in large part on Mr. Yacef’s memoir, the drama was nominated for three Academy Awards and won the 1966 Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. The director and original producers had seen the film as a possible vehicle for Paul Newman, but in the end, Mr. Yacef himself helped produce it and starred in it as a guerrilla commander with a fictional name but based on his real-life role in the battle.