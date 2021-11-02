Mr. Fakhri sang tarab, an emotive and repetitive form of traditional Arabic singing. The word roughly translates to “exaltation,” and everything about the music was designed to invoke a trancelike state of ecstasy or transcendence among his listeners. Notes were held for 10 seconds or longer, songs extended to nearly an hour, and one piece often bled into another. In Mr. Fakhri’s hometown of Aleppo, crowds often gathered for his evening concerts and listened to him sing until daybreak.