In his final years in the broadcast booth, Mr. Huff sometimes forgot the names of players or had difficulty recalling certain football rules and other minutiae. In 2013, he was diagnosed with a form of dementia, according to documents filed in court by Holden in 2016. That year, she charged in court that Mr. Huff had been “kidnapped” by his daughter, Catherine, who allegedly took him to a dental appointment in March 2016 and did not return him to his home near Middleburg, Va. The case was settled out of court, and Mr. Huff continued to live with Holden at their Middleburg farm.