Sergio Marchionne, the master negotiator who engineered one of the most brazen automotive deals in history when he convinced the U.S. government to sell bankrupt automaker Chrysler to Itay’s Fiat, and turned the combined Fiat Chrysler into one of the most profitable firms in the industry in less than a decade, has died. He was 66.

The holding company of the Agnelli family, which founded Fiat, announced the death Wednesday, but gave no immediate details on the cause.

Last week, Fiat Chrysler announced Mr. Marchionne’s replacement as chief executive as his health worsening following what was described as shoulder surgery in Zurich.

“Unfortunately, what we feared has come to pass. Sergio Marchionne, man and friend, is gone,” said a statement from Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann, a member of the controlling Agnelli family.

Mr. Marchionne had already planned to retire next year and turn the reins over to successor Mike Manley, who headed the company’s Jeep and Ram brands.

But there appeared to be a sense of frenzied panic about what comes next for the company Mr. Marchionne had grown with astonishing success, much of it credited to his charismatic and frank personality, his negotiating prowess and his indefatigable work ethic.



He also represented a fundamental shift for both Fiat and the wider landscape of Italian industry. He was first person outside the Angelli clan to be at the helm of Turin-based Fiat, and — as the son of an Italian emigrant to Canada — was not groomed within the rarefied cliques that have dominated Italy’s industrial and banking sectors for generations.

The Italian born, Canadian-raised Mr. Marchionne vaulted to instant fame in auto circles at the peak of the U.S. financial crisis in 2009, when he wedged himself into the center of negotiations in Washington about what to do with failing auto giants General Motors and Chrysler, both on the brink of bankruptcy.

Mr. Marchionne became involved with then president Obama’s Auto Task Force, which had the mandate to analyze companies and manage any possible bankruptcies. Mr. Marchionne convinced task force officials that Fiat, which he had run for only five years, was the right partner for Chrysler.

On April 30, 2009, Chrysler filed for bankruptcy and, on June 10, Fiat and Chrysler announced the merger of the two companies, with Mr. Marchionne emerging as chief executive and, in the eyes of many, the savior of one of Motor City’s legacy companies.

“So the industry looks like its going to sink into oblivion and this fellow who wears this black sweater, chain smokes and drinks gallons of espresso manages to insert himself and convince these people that the best alternative for Chrysler to merge with Fiat,” said Maryann Keller, a leading automotive industry analyst. “On it’s own it doesn’t make any sense.”

Mr. Marchionne engineered a brilliant deal for Fiat, Keller said.

While the initial terms gave Fiat a 20 percent stake in Chrysler — the U.S. and Canadian governments, along with the United Auto Workers Union, held the rest — the Italian carmaker could claim another more equity if it met two requirements.

First, the company would have to assemble in North America a small car that would be fuel-efficient at a time of rising gasoline prices. Second, it would have to build a small, fuel-efficient engine on U.S. soil. In exchange, Fiat would get control of Chrysler, free from liability, without paying a dime.

“They gave away the store,” Keller said, adding that the two manufacturing demands put on Fiat were paltry compared to what Fiat got in return: billions of dollars in Chrysler assets and intellectual property.

But speaking to the CBS’s “60 Minutes” in 2012, Mr. Marchionne said taking on a failing company was a tall order.

“All these things are long shots. All,” he said. “If it was that easy, then everybody would do it.”

Mr. Marchionne got right many of the key ingredients to an automotive giant relaunch, starting with the business restructuring.

He separated the pickup trucks from the Dodge brand and formed an entirely new pickup line called Ram, whose pickup trucks marketed for size, engine strength and fast acceleration.

That brand, along with the Dodge line, which he successfully reimagined as the new American muscle carmaker, has taken off in the U.S. market.

The Jeep brand also thrived under his helm, selling globally and giving Fiat Chrysler a footprint in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

He changed the management structure at Chrysler — a signature tactic he had used throughout his career — and refused to sit in the chairman’s office on the top floor.

“I’m on the floor with all the engineers,” he said in the “60 Minutes” interview. “I can build a car with all the guys on this floor. That’s all I care about.”

In his 2015 analysis of the auto industry, “Confessions of a Capital Junkie,” he argued that consolidation was inevitable. He tried for another merger with General Motors, but the talks never advanced.

“It’s highly unlikely that Chrysler would exist today had he not taken that gamble,” said Autotrader.com analyst Michelle Krebs, told the Associated Press. “The company was in such bad shape, being stripped of any kind of resources by the previous owners.”

Perhaps his biggest victory was recasting Chrysler in a positive light after its bankruptcy, positioning the company as a gritty, born-from-the-ashes American survivor. A 2011 Super Bowl commercial featured Detroit native and rapper Eminem driving a Chrysler 200 under the slogan “Imported from Detroit.”

“He captured the attention of the auto market in ways others would be timid about,” Keller said, speaking of Mr. Marchionne. “He made it cool.”

In June, at what would be his last public appearance as company chairman, Mr. Marchionne was in Rome for the presentation of a Jeep to Italy’s paramilitary Carabinieri police.

Mr. Marchionne, whose father was a member of the Carabinieri, extolled the values of “seriousness, honesty, sense of duty, discipline and spirit of service.”

Sergio Marchionne was born in Chieti, Italy, on June 17, 1952.

When he was in his early teens, his father moved the family to Toronto to be near relatives and offer his two children more opportunities. Mr. Marchionne’s sister, Luciana, died of cancer in 1980, according to the Globe and Mail.

The assimilation in Canada was not easy at first.

“Trying to get friendly with girls with whom you cannot communicate was a problem,” he told the Globe and Mail.

He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1978 from the University of Toronto, where he also obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce the next year. He completed a law degree from Toronto’s York University in 1983 and A master’s degree in business from the University of Windsor in 1985.

Mr. Marchionne was divorced. He is survived by two sons and his companion, Manuela Battezzato.

Following his law degree, Mr. Marchionne began working as an accountant and tax officer at Deloitte & Touche in Toronto. Between 1985 and 2000, he served in executive roles for the Toronto packaging company Lawson Mardon Group, among other firms in the city. In 2002, he was named chief executive of a Swiss testing and certification company and joined the board of Fiat SpA in 2003. The next year, he became chief executive and, in 2006, was made chief executive of Fiat’s auto division.

He immediately began a turnaround of the troubled carmaker, cutting costs and whipping it into shape financially. By 2009, he was in Washington, negotiating one of the biggest auto deals of his era. Just two years later, Chrysler made its first profit ($183 million) since 2005, and paid back its $6 billion federal bailout six years before it was due.

“I remember when I came here in 2009,” he told “60 Minutes” in 2012. “There’s nothing worse for a leader than to see fear in people’s faces. It’s been a long, rocky road, but the fear is gone.”

Brian Murphy contributed to this report.