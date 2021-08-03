Mays, 89, died on Jan. 7 in Zephyrhills, Florida. A memorial Mass was held Monday in Rogers City, his hometown.
In 2018, Mays spoke at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum in Detroit, recalling how he and Elmer Fleming survived after the Bradley split in two during a storm.
He said he and Fleming were dressed in warm clothes while others “were lying in their bunks and only had time to grab a lifejacket before we hit 38-degree water.” They remained in the water for 15 hours.
“We held onto a life raft and talked as much as we could and tried not to fall asleep,” said Mays, who was 26 at the time. “When another ship found us in the morning, we were covered in ice, and doctors said we only had about a half-hour left because our bodies were shutting down.”
Mays co-wrote a book about the experience, “If We Make It ’til Daylight.”