“Rosario is one of my all-time favorite characters,” Morrison said recently, according to a statement and biography announcing her death. “She reminds me a lot of my own mother, who loved animals and children, but she would not suffer fools. It is very significant to me that we were able to show an older, Hispanic woman who is bright and smart and can hold her own.”
Before “Will & Grace,” Ms. Morrison was best known for playing Sister Sixto on “The Flying Nun” alongside Sally Field from 1967 to 1970.
She guest-starred on dozens of television series starting in the early 1960s, including “The Fugitive,” “L.A. Law” and “Murder, She Wrote.” Most recently, she voiced a character, Mrs. Portillo, on the Disney animated series “Handy Manny.”
Ms. Morrison was born Rachel Mitrani in the Bronx on Oct. 26, 1936. Her parents were Jewish immigrants from Spain.
As an actress, she played a range of ethnicities in theater, television and film.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Dominguez.
Read more Washington Post obituaries