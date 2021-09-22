“People say to me: Why are you the kind of Republican you are?” Mr. Boehlert said in a 2001 interview with Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. “Because in my formative political years, when I was coming up in New York, my governor was Nelson A. Rockefeller and my senator was Jacob K. Javits.” (The two Republican leaders were liberals who believed the government should have a role in protecting the environment and civil rights.)