Mr. Boehlert, who was widely known by his nickname of Sherry, was first elected to the House in 1982 as a fiscal conservative with liberal views on some social issues. He was an affable lawmaker who formed friendships and strategic alliances across political lines and was a leader in a wing of the Republican Party that is all but extinct.
“Sherry was a pleasure to work with and could interact with anyone,” Christopher Shays, a former GOP congressman from Connecticut, said in an interview. “He was part of the moderate, centrist Republicans in Congress, and at that time there were a number of us.”
Mr. Boehlert represented a district in central New York that included many rural areas and small cities, such as Utica, Ithaca and Cooperstown, the site of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. (Mr. Boehlert’s office was decorated with baseball memorabilia, and he was a part-owner of the Utica Blue Sox minor league team.)
His signature issue during his 12 terms in the House was the environment, inspired initially by the Adirondack Mountains and many waterways in his district. In 1990, Mr. Boehlert worked with Rep. Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.), one of the more liberal members of the House, to sponsor amendments to the Clean Air Act, aiming to reduce acid rain and other forms of pollution.
He also helped sponsor amendments to tighten fuel economy standards on cars and trucks, as a way of reducing environmental emissions.
As early as the 1990s, Mr. Boehlert was drawing attention to the issue of climate change. As chairman of the House Science Committee from 2001 to 2006, he brought scientific experts to Congress to testify about the alarming long-term effects of the continued use of fossil fuels.
“He got this issue two decades ago,” Gene Karpinski, president of the nonpartisan League of Conservation Voters, said in an interview. “He was a true leader in the effort of protecting the environment. He fought for what he believed in stronger than almost anyone I know.”
For the first half of his tenure in Congress, Mr. Boehlert was in the minority party. When Republicans won control of the House in 1994, he found himself as a “minority within the majority” — a lonely liberal voice in a party that was growing increasingly conservative and hostile toward environmental regulation. His fellow Republicans began to greet him with terms such as “greenie” and “tree hugger.”
“This is a town where people say they are for science-based decision-making until the overwhelming scientific consensus leads to a politically inconvenient conclusion,” Mr. Boehlert told the Gannett News Service in 2006. “We should be guided by sound science. We shouldn’t have politics determining science.”
In 1995, Mr. Boehlert led an effort by Democrats and centrist Republicans to strip 17 rider provisions from an appropriations bill that would have undercut much of the regulatory authority of the Environmental Protection Agency. He was dubbed the “Green Hornet” by National Journal for his environmental stance.
“He engineered the first major revolt in the Republican Party since the Republicans became the majority party,” then-Rep. Louis Stokes (D-Ohio) said in 1995. “It displayed a crack in the armor, because until then they had this unflinching unanimity.”
Over the next two years, Mr. Boehlert blocked other attempted rollbacks of environmental standards, leading Congressional Quarterly to call him one of the 50 most effective lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
“Those that are anti-environment can’t accept the fact that the majority is pro-environment, and they don’t like to lose,” Mr. Boehlert told the Syracuse Post-Standard in 1997. “My only power is the power of my ideas.”
Sherwood Louis Boehlert was born Sept. 28, 1936, in Utica. His father was a laborer, his mother a homemaker; he was raised largely by a grandmother.
Mr. Boehlert served in the Army in the 1950s, then graduated in 1961 from Utica College. He worked in public relations for a few years before joining the staff of Rep. Alexander Pirnie (R-N.Y.) in 1964.
After losing a congressional primary election in 1972, Mr. Boehlert joined the staff of the man who defeated him, Rep. Donald Mitchell (R-N.Y.) from 1973 to 1979. Mr. Boehlert served as county executive of Oneida County for three years before he was elected to the House.
“People say to me: Why are you the kind of Republican you are?” Mr. Boehlert said in a 2001 interview with Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. “Because in my formative political years, when I was coming up in New York, my governor was Nelson A. Rockefeller and my senator was Jacob K. Javits.” (The two Republican leaders were liberals who believed the government should have a role in protecting the environment and civil rights.)
One of Mr. Boehlert’s final achievements on Capitol Hill was to secure the support of President George W. Bush for the American Competitiveness Initiative, which led to billions of dollars in federal funding for scientific education and research.
Mr. Boehlert had heart bypass surgery in 2004. He decided not to seek reelection in 2006.
“I came to Capitol Hill 42 years ago, and I have never seen a higher level of partisanship and a lower level of tolerance for the other guy’s point of view,” he said at the time. “It must change.”
He lived in Rehoboth Beach, Del., for a few years before returning to Upstate New York.
His first marriage, to Jean Bone, ended in divorce.
Survivors include his wife since 1976, the former Marianne Willey, of New Hartford; three children from his first marriage; a daughter from his second marriage; and six grandchildren.
After retiring from Congress, Mr. Boehlert served as a public policy scholar at the Wilson Center, a Washington think tank, and was a board member of several environmental organizations, including the League of Conservation Voters and the Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund.
“If I weren’t an environmentalist,” he said in 2001, “my constituents would find someone else to represent them.”
