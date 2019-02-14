LOS ANGELES — The producer of the controversial 1984 abortion film “The Silent Scream” has died at age 94.

Beverly Cielnicky, president of Crusade For Life, tells The Associated Press that Donald S. Smith died Jan. 30 in Wenatchee, Washington.

Smith formed Crusade For Life in 1970 after becoming alarmed by word of an abortion involving twins.

In 1984 he produced the 30-minute film depicting through ultrasound the abortion of an 11-week-old fetus. The film’s narrator says the fetus’ movements indicate it is screaming in pain.

Critics denounced the film as a fraud, saying embryologists had determined fetuses cannot feel pain at that stage of development.

After President Ronald Reagan praised the film, Smith arranged a showing in Washington. Afterward, he provided copies to every member of Congress and the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.