Mr. Forbes was also celebrated for his coloring — bright pink, orange or purple — itself revolutionary after the slicked-back Elvis or moptop Beatles coiffures of Britain’s Swinging Sixties.

The marquee names who dropped into his shop included Madonna, Cher, Carly Simon, Diana Ross, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco (daughter of the former Hollywood star Grace Kelly), British singers Boy George and Kate Bush, Scottish musician Annie Lennox, comedian Tracey Ullman, and models Kate Moss and Elle Macpherson.

Yet Mr. Forbes abhorred the label of “celebrity stylist.” He kept his prices low and his black-facade salon Antenna, in London’s Kensington district, was frequented by working-class (even unemployed) punks and others from all walks of life.

He died May 9 at a hospital in London from bowel cancer, said his brother, Nick Plaut.

With a distaste for simple hirsute categorization, Mr. Forbes stood out with a Liberace-style pompadour above a ponytail and punky shaved hairline. For his clients’ hair extensions, he used a self-designed heat tool he called a C2 to seal the monofiber to the real hair without using glue or damaging the scalp. He refused to use “secondhand” human hair for his extensions, saying women and children in the developing world were being exploited to get their hair.

“Overnight, he changed the face of hair,” Washington Post fashion editor Nina Hyde wrote in 1983, noting that he preferred razors and clippers to scissors.

“A scissor cut will always be heavy, a razor cut will always be light,” Mr. Forbes told Hyde. “When you cut with scissors, every line is a hard line that has weight, and falls down with gravity. With a razor the ends of the hair are frayed and light. Also, a razor can get right into the roots. Soft, silky hair is useless to us. You can’t do anything with it. It just flies around all over the place.”

His Antenna salon, in what was once an 18th century stable yard, attracted many of the punk or other new wave groups of the 1980s including the Eurythmics, the Stray Cats, Duran Duran and the Thompson Twins.

His reputation expanded globally in 1983 after Boy George, complete with multicolored locks and braids by Mr. Forbes, appeared on Britain’s prime-time music show “Top of the Pops” singing “Karma Chameleon” with his band Culture Club.

Andrew Simon Forbes Plaut was born in London on Sept. 16, 1949, and grew up in the suburb of New Malden. He was adopted as a baby, and he never knew, or sought to find out, his biological parents.

His adoptive parents were Hermann Plaut, a German Jewish engineer who had come to Britain in 1936 to flee the rise of the Nazis, and his wife, Peggy Clark, who was of Scottish Highland ancestry. (Mr. Forbes dropped the surname Plaut when he went into the hairstyling business.)

He attended a boarding school in Somerset in southwest England, but he learned only years later that dyslexia had probably hindered his educational progress.

Leaving school as soon as he could — at age 16 — he worked briefly for an advertising agency but later recalled to The Post: “I was into drugs, like everyone else my age. I had the new consciousness, and advertising wasn’t a part of that, I had to get out.”

“We were hippies, it was flower power. This is love and peace, man,” he said. “Everyone went through a straightening out after going over the top, doing their brains in in one way or the other.”

Pressed by his parents, he took a three-year apprenticeship in hairdressing. By his mid-20s, he was helping run a 25-strong chain of British hair salons called Alan International, very much along the lines of the better-known Vidal Sassoon salons of the time with neat and tidy decors to match the hairstyles.

But anarchic punk music was on the rise, and Mr. Forbes flitted between the nightclubs, focusing as much on the hairstyles as the music. “It was all being done at home, not by professional people,” he told The Post. “I was seeing such great exciting stuff and it was homemade. We were spending our whole lives and existence and consciousness devoted to one industry, and we were not actually producing what people required and what people wanted. It was making me sick.”

So in 1980, he put his savings into his own salon, Antenna. Its black-painted exterior — the color favored by the punks of the time — sending out an immediate message. Its edgy interior, with a narrow spiral staircase, Wild West-style barber’s chairs and brass, copper and bronze sculptures made by Mr. Forbes himself, was punk personified.

After the Boy George appearance on “Top of the Pops,” Mr. Forbes began getting invitations from around the world, particularly the United States, to address avant-garde hairstylists. On one tour in 1986, Mr. Forbes was in Atlanta, when he fell in love with Jana Staub, a freelance journalist from Schenectady, N.Y., and they married in London later that year.

She died of breast cancer in 2002. In addition to his brother, survivors include two daughters.

He mounted hairstyling shows, and one at the Javits convention center in Manhattan was said to have greatly influenced American hairdressers. He set up his own company, Dome Cosmetics, to market his monofiber extensions and accessories.

Despite his world-class reputation, he got angry when journalists, celebrities or others described his hairstyling as art. “That is a precious view,” he once said. “I really don’t care about that. Joe Bloke is the person I’m interested in. I’m just a hairdresser, nothing else.”