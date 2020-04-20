Le Cirque was famed for its decadent Grand Marnier souffles and terrines of rabbit rillette. The starry guest list included Frank Sinatra, Henry Kissinger, Princess Grace, Bill Blass, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, Diana Ross and Nancy and Ronald Reagan.

Le Cirque opened in 1974 at the Mayfair Hotel. “We weren’t really prepared, but the rest is history. We were the first ‘place to be seen’ that also had good food,” Mr. Maccioni told the Associated Press in 2000.

The restaurant moved and reopened as Le Cirque 2000 in 1997 in the New York Palace Hotel. In 2006, Le Cirque moved again and opened on East 58th Street. In 2017, the restaurant filed for bankruptcy. Le Cirque has branches in Las Vegas, Dubai and India.

The restaurant received a four-star review from the New York Times in 1987, which was renewed in 1997. By 2012, it had been downgraded to a single star.

Mayor Rudolph Giuliani once recognized it as being one of the city’s most glamorous and hospitable restaurants. The James Beard Foundation gave Mr. Maccioni its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

“I consider myself a working restaurateur, but I’m proud to be called elite,” he told the AP. “I encourage all my people to be elite; be an elite dishwasher. Being elite means being the best.”

He and his restaurant helped launch the careers of many illustrious chefs, including Daniel Boulud, David Bouley, Terrance Brennan, Alain Sailhac, Rick Moonen and Jacques Torres.

Mr. Maccioni, who was born in the Tuscan city of Montecatini on April 5, 1932, was forced to go to work after his father was killed during World War II. He worked in hotels and restaurants in France, Switzerland and Germany before moving to the United States in 1956.

“I didn’t do this out of inspiration or desperation. I realized very early that I couldn’t afford to be young,” he said. “I did completely give my life to this business. Is it worth it? Maybe not. But I had no choice, and I’ve never felt exploited.”

He attended Hunter College during the day. At night, he worked at the Colony, one of New York’s trendiest restaurants, where Sinatra, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, and Aristotle Onassis frequently dined. After a few years, he moved to a club at the Pierre Hotel before opening Le Cirque.

Survivors include his wife, Egidiana, and three sons, Mario, Marco and Mauro.

— Associated Press

