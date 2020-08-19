Mr. Gorton was the Chicago-born scion of a New England family that started a well-known company selling frozen fish. After settling in Seattle in 1956 to practice law, he went on to have a 40-year career as an old-line, centrist Republican. He served in the state legislature and as state attorney general and had three nonconsecutive terms as a U.S. senator.

As Washington’s attorney general in the 1970s, Mr. Gorton was known for his aggressive consumer-protection battles. In 1980, he defeated longtime Democratic Sen. Warren Magnuson, emphasizing his relative youth, in contrast to the aging incumbent, by running to the state capital of Olympia to file his candidacy papers.

He was one of the Republicans swept into office on the coattails of Ronald Reagan’s landslide presidential victory, marking the first time the GOP had controlled the Senate in more than a quarter century.

Mr. Gorton had a seat on the influential Budget Committee and worked on Social Security and the budget. He seemed set for a long career in the Senate but was narrowly defeated in his 1986 reelection bid by Democrat Brock Adams.

Two years later, Mr. Gorton ran to fill an open Senate seat, defeating Democrat Mike Lowry with 51 percent of the vote. He easily won reelection in 1994 and became part of the GOP leadership under Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.), who praised Mr. Gorton’s “wise counsel.”

By 2000, the 72-year-old Mr. Gorton was looking over his shoulder at a challenger 30 years his junior, Democrat Maria Cantwell. In an election in which nearly 2.4 million votes were cast, Cantwell prevailed by about 2,000 votes.

Thomas Slade Gorton III was born Jan. 8, 1928, in Chicago and grew up in the Chicago suburbs. He served in the Army near the end of World War II, graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Dartmouth College in 1950 and received a law degree from Columbia University in 1953.

He then served in the Air Force before moving to Seattle in 1956, with the notion of breaking into Republican politics. Two years later, he was elected to the state legislature, where he served for 10 years. He later served three terms as state attorney general.

After leaving the U.S. Senate, he served on the 9/11 Commission and on the National Commission on Federal Election Reform, as well as numerous civic boards and campaigns.

His wife of 55 years, the former Sally Clark, died in 2013. Survivors include three children and several grandchildren.