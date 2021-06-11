Gillen won 39 local Emmys over several decades.
Gillen graduated from Emerson College in Boston in 1977 and took a job at a TV station in Bangor, Maine, a short time later. She moved to Miami in 1980 to work for WPLG-ABC10, where Izaguirre said Gillen’s work on housing facilities for the elderly led to national legislation against elder abuse.
Gillen moved to NBC in 1988 as a correspondent for the national news program, “Dateline.” Gillen was moved to NBC’s Miami affiliate, WTVJ, in 1993 following a scandal over staged crash tests on General Motors trucks.
Gillen went to KCBS-TV in Los Angeles in 1995 and returned to Miami two years later as an investigative reporter for WFOR-CBS4. She stayed there until 2018, when the station declined to renew her contract.