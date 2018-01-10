Stan Hinden, a former editor and financial journalist for The Washington Post who reinvented himself in retirement as a personal-finance writer and adviser focused on the concerns of retirees, died Jan. 9 at a care center in Mission Viejo, Calif. He was 90.

The cause was dementia and heart ailments, said a son, Alan Hinden.

During his 23 years at The Post, Mr. Hinden wrote about stocks, bonds, mutual funds and the intricacies of high finance. After retiring in 1996, he produced a monthly column for The Post’s business section, called “Retirement Journal,” which centered on the struggles of living on retirement income.

The column grew into a book, “How to Retire Happy,” the most recent edition of which was published in 2013. He wrote of his own ill-preparedness when his wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2007, at 78.

“Needless to say, Sara’s condition dramatically changed both her retirement and mine,” he wrote. “Until then, we had been poster children for a happy, upbeat retirement. My experience with Alzheimer’s disease has given me a new perspective on how one prepares for serious illness during retirement.”

Stan Hinden in 2000. (Jennifer Domenick/The Washington Post)

He advised readers to purchase long-term-care insurance, as the Hindens had done years earlier and which helped defray the cost of her care.

“The chapter on long-term care is scary and depressing,” Post financial columnist Michelle Singletary wrote. “Yet it is a must-read.”

Mr. Hinden also produced a regular column for the AARP website, “Social Security Mailbox,” which he continued writing until he was 89. His columns addressed such issues as: “Am I ready to retire?” “What will I do when I retire?” “Can I afford to retire?” and “How do I cope with the downside of retirement?”

“He made a brand for himself as the ‘retirement guy,’ ” said David Ignatius, one of Mr. Hinden’s Post editors, adding that he was adept at writing about financial matters in everyday language.

Stanley Jerome Hinden was born in New York City on Jan. 27, 1927. After Army service, he graduated from Syracuse University in 1950.

He spent his early career at Long Island’s Newsday, where he became editorial page editor and a Washington-based national correspondent. In the early 1970s, he was editor of the National Journal, a publication that covers federal policymaking.

His wife of 60 years, Sara Leapold Hinden, died in 2013. Survivors include three children, Alan Hinden of Gaithersburg, Md.; Lawrence Hinden of Mission Viejo; and Pamela Hinden of the Bronx; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hinden moved to California from Chevy Chase, Md., in May 2017.

“I like to compare retirement to taking a long trip abroad,” Mr. Hinden said in a 2013 NPR interview. “And you wouldn’t take a trip like that without doing a lot of research, finding out what the weather is, where you’re going, what you’re going to see, what the currency exchange is. . . . In fact, I think many people do more work to plan a trip than they do to plan their retirements.”