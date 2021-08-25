Among his cherished memories were his childhood trips to Griffith Stadium with his father and sitting in the Senators’ dugout to watch a ballgame. He played catch with Walter Johnson, the Hall of Fame pitcher for the Senators who in retirement was a D.C. neighbor of the future judge. And he could not have been happier, his family said, when in October 2019, the Washington Nationals won the World Series, the first for a Washington baseball team since 1924.