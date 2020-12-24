The granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire Andrew Cavendish and his wife Deborah Mitford of a glamorous, unconventional aristocratic family, Ms. Tennant came from a glamorous and unconventional aristocratic family. She was one of the leading British models of the 1990s and walked the runway for such designers as Versace, Alexander McQueen and others.
Late in the decade, Lagerfeld announced that the 5-foot-11 Ms. Tennant would be the new face of Chanel, with an exclusive modeling contract, and she became a muse to the designer.
Fashion house Versace said in a statement on Twitter that Ms. Tennant “was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years.”
Ms. Tennant also appeared in advertising campaigns for Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes and Burberry. She was featured, with models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, in the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
Ms. Tennant was born Dec. 17, 1970, in London and spent much of her child on a family sheep farm in Scotland.
In 1999, she married French photographer David Lasnet. They reportedly separated in August. Survivors include her husband and their four children.
