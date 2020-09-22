The cause was lung cancer, said his wife, Katrina vanden Heuvel, publisher of the Nation magazine and a Washington Post columnist.

Dr. Cohen, a longtime professor at Princeton and later New York University, built his academic reputation on a 1973 biography of Nikolai Bukharin, a key figure in the Russian Revolution of 1917.

He wrote that Bukharin, who was praised by revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin as the “biggest theoretician” of Soviet Marxism, represented a “lost alternative” to the brutal authoritarianism of Joseph Stalin’s subsequent rule in the Soviet Union. Bukharin, a cosmopolitan figure who wrote several books and was the editor of the official Communist Party newspaper Pravda, was seen as a possible heir to Lenin.

AD

AD

“Bukharin, like Leon Trotsky,” Dr. Cohen wrote, “embodied the internationalist traditions of Soviet Communism before its descent into Stalinist chauvinism.”

For more than four years after Lenin’s death in 1924, Bukharin shared Communist Party leadership with Stalin, only to fall out of favor. He ended up in the Soviet gulag and was executed in 1938.

Dr. Cohen examined previously unseen documents in preparing his biography, “Bukharin and the Bolshevik Revolution.” He argued that Stalin’s repressive, autocratic regime was not inevitable and that history would have turned out differently if Bukharin and his more progressive ideas had been at the center of Soviet society.

AD

Dr. Cohen’s book suggested that the Soviet Union was capable of peaceful social change. He saw his ideas take root under Gorbachev, who became the top Soviet leader in the late 1980s and sought to lead the country through a period of reform, or perestroika.

AD

“During the years of perestroika, many of my acquaintances were literally engrossed in reading his book,” Gorbachev wrote for an anthology of essays in honor of Dr. Cohen in 2008. “I remember that this book, which in many respects resonated with the social changes of that time, became a best seller in the Soviet Union.”

At Dr. Cohen’s urging, an official review commission declared in 1988 that Bukharin had been wrongly convicted and executed. His widow, who had survived two decades in prison and was still alive, wrote a memoir and became a minor celebrity.

AD

In the meantime, Dr. Cohen had high hopes for a new democratic movement in the Soviet Union led by Gorbachev. He briefed President George H.W. Bush on Gorbachev at Camp David.

“He has undertaken the most ambitious changes in modern history,” Dr. Cohen wrote of Gorbachev in 1991. His “goal is to ‘dismantle’ the state controls Stalin imposed and to achieve an ‘emancipation of society’ through privatization, democratization, and federalization of the 15 republics.”

AD

But Gorbachev was losing control of his country and, after a coup attempt, resigned as the Soviet Union’s last Communist president on Dec. 31, 1991. He was succeeded by Boris Yeltsin, the president of the Russian republic, who presided over the breakup of the old Soviet Union and became the first democratically elected president of the new Russian federation.

AD

After an economic downturn in the 1990s, Yeltsin proved unable to unite his fraying country. He resigned in 1999, before the end of his presidential term, and was succeeded by his handpicked prime minister, Putin.

In the years since, Dr. Cohen lamented that the promise of Gorbachev’s reforms never came to pass. In 1989, he and vanden Heuvel published a well-regarded oral history of the era, “Voices of Glasnost: Interviews With Gorbachev’s Reformers.”

AD

Russia’s inability to adopt democratic reforms was not entirely the country’s fault, Dr. Cohen maintained. He attributed much of the blame to U.S. diplomats and journalists who “committed malpractice throughout the 1990s.” Their aim, he wrote in his 2000 book “Failed Crusade: America and the Tragedy of Post-Communist Russia,” was to transform Russia “into some replica of America.”

AD

In a New York Times review of “Failed Crusade,” foreign affairs writer Robert D. Kaplan noted a certain vindictiveness in Dr. Cohen’s book.

“There is almost no scholar, investor, economist or journalist associated with Russia who is not castigated . . . by way of an arrogant or Pollyannaish remark that the author has dug up,” Kaplan wrote. “Cohen attacks people . . . who understood in the 1980’s, as he did not, that Soviet Communism could not be salvaged.”

AD

In recent years, Dr. Cohen was a frequent commentator on Russian matters in the Nation and on radio and television. In general, he supported Russia’s sovereign rights and seldom criticized Putin’s autocratic impulses or human rights abuses.

AD

Dr. Cohen likened Russia’s view of NATO to someone in a suburban house watching neighbors turn their lawns into military camps. (Critics pointed out that the countries bordering Russia were the ones asking to join NATO because they feared being overrun.)

When Russia annexed Crimea — part of the country of Ukraine — in 2014, then instigated an armed uprising in Ukraine, Dr. Cohen said the actions were justified as a response to “surreptitious NATO expansion.”

The purpose of the aggressive stance, he said on WABC radio’s “The John Batchelor Show,” was to “restore Russia’s traditional zones of national security on its borders, [and] that means Ukraine as well.”

AD

AD

On CNN, he declared, “Putin is not a thug. He’s not a neo-Soviet imperialist who’s trying to re-create the Soviet Union. He’s not even anti-American.”

After these comments, Dr. Cohen was called a “dupe” in New York magazine and was charged in Slate with “repeating Russian misinformation.” The headline of a 2014 New Republic article referred to him as “Vladimir Putin’s American apologist.”

“He holds views that I also hold,” Dr. Cohen told the Times. “It’s the views that I defend, not Putin.”

Later, Dr. Cohen discounted claims, supported by U.S. intelligence agencies and a bipartisan Senate report, that the Russian government had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In an appearance on Fox News, he called a potential investigation of President Trump’s connections to Russia “the No. 1 threat to the United States today,” adding, “There is no evidence there was any wrongdoing.”

AD

AD

In 2017, the Chronicle of Higher Education explored how a respected, left-leaning scholar of Soviet history could become an energetic defender of Putin’s Russia:

“Cohen’s ideas about Russia, which once got him invited to Camp David to advise a sitting president, now make him the most controversial expert in the field. His enemies and friends ask the same question: What happened to Stephen F. Cohen?”

Stephen Frand Cohen was born Nov. 25, 1938, in Indianapolis. His father was a businessman, his mother a homemaker. He grew up in Owensboro, Ky., and graduated from a private high school in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Dr. Cohen developed a lifelong fascination with the Soviet Union and Russian language during a trip as a student at Indiana University, from which he graduated in 1960. He received a master’s degree in Russian studies from Indiana in 1962 and a doctorate in the same field from Columbia University in 1969.

AD

Dr. Cohen taught at Princeton University from 1968 to 1998, then at NYU until his retirement in 2011. In addition to his biography of Bukharin, he published several other books on Soviet and Russian history, including his most recent, “War With Russia? From Putin and Ukraine to Trump and Russiagate” (2019).

His marriage to opera singer Lynn Blair ended in divorce. Survivors include vanden Heuvel, his wife of 31 years, of New York; two children from his first marriage, Andrew and Alexandra Cohen, and a daughter from his second marriage, Nicola Cohen, all of New York; a sister; and four grandchildren.

Dr. Cohen learned that the study of Soviet and Russian history was infinitely complex, with new insights constantly replacing old assumptions.

“Generations have to pass and conflicting memories dim before a national consensus can develop,” he wrote in his 2010 book “The Victims Return: Survivors of the Gulag After Stalin.” “Meanwhile, the struggle over the past, present and future goes on, both sides rising, falling and rising again.”