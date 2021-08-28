Scholars joined the fray, with some accusing Dr. Oates of outright plagiarism, others arguing that he had been unfairly maligned. Two researchers at the National Institutes of Health who studied fraud in scientific papers took up the case, using computers to determine whether Dr. Oates’s books borrowed wording from other sources. They claimed to find hundreds of examples before they were reassigned by NIH and locked out of their office, leading one of them to go on a hunger strike.