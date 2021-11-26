“I left with mixed feelings,” Mr. Sondheim recalled in 2010. “I wanted to be asked to the party; I just didn’t want to go. The fact was, and still is, that I enjoy writing music much more than lyrics and even though ‘Saturday Night’ seemed as if it were dead in the water, I was planning other projects. I had the good sense to discuss all this with Oscar and it was he who persuaded me that if I was offered the job, I should leap at it. … Here was a chance to work with three of the most gifted and experienced men in music and theater. My desire to compose could be satisfied at any time.”