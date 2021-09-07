He was taught by Benedictine monks early in his life and spent much of his youth in the company of his widowed mother’s friends and relatives, and women. By the time he was 12, young Stephen — then Istvan — was helping to procure female companions for U.S. soldiers in Europe and was embarking on the first steps of an erotic education that formed the background of his 1965 novel, “In Praise of Older Women.” He published the book on his own while living in Canada, and it has appeared in multiple languages over the years, selling at least 5 million copies.