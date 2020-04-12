But Mr. Moss's career was also cut short by a near-fatal 1962 crash, which resulted in a month-long coma and effectively ended his racing days at the age of 32.

Mr. Moss was 90 when he died April 12 at his home in London. He had reportedly been in poor health since being hospitalized for a chest infection in 2016. His wife, Susie, announced his death but did not give a precise cause. “It was just one lap too many,” she told reporters.

Mr. Moss was known in his sport as “Mr. Motor Racing.” Long after his retirement, he was also considered a British national treasure — a dashing gentleman racer who was chivalrous and always sportsmanlike to his competitors despite the cut and thrust of motor racing. He was knighted by Prince Charles, standing in for the queen, in 2000.

Mr. Moss’s sportsmanship was perhaps most evident in 1958, when he could have won the world championship after taking the Portuguese Grand Prix in Porto in his British-made Vanwall racecar. His archrival, Mike Hawthorn, finished second, giving him a key six points which would have clinched the world title. But Hawthorn, a fellow Englishman, was threatened with disqualification for pushing his stalled Ferrari back onto the track after a spin.

His disqualification would have put Mr. Moss in the driver’s seat for the world title. But Mr. Moss told race officials that Hawthorn had pushed his Ferrari only on an off-the-track area and should not be disqualified. His intervention swayed the officials, who awarded Hawthorn second place, eventually enabling him to win the F1 world championship by a single point over Mr. Moss.

Over the years, many young racers and petrolheads were stopped for speeding in Britain, where the police greeted them with the line, “Who do you think you are, son? Stirling Moss?” It was used so often it became a household phrase in Britain.

“Mossy,” as friends called him, drove in an era when drivers relied on a giant (usually wooden) steering wheel, three foot pedals, aviator-style goggles and an untrustworthy helmet. They often wore short-sleeved shirts and had none of the computerized sensors that monitor or control a modern driver’s engine, gearbox, tire pressure, suspension, fuel consumption and aerodynamics. In Mr. Moss’s day, drivers got out of their cars looking like they’d just come out of a coal mine.

Stirling Craufurd Moss was born in London on Sept. 17, 1929, with racing and speed in his blood. His father, Alfred, finished 16th at the 1924 Indianapolis 500 while completing dentistry school in the United States; his mother, the former Aileen Craufurd, also raced cars.

His younger sister, Pat Moss, went on to become a champion equestrian and later one of Britain’s finest rally drivers, man or woman, competing in the grueling Monte Carlo Rally. She died in 2008.

Mr. Moss studied at schools in Windsor and Hertford, where he was bullied for his Jewish heritage — his family had previously changed their name from Moses to Moss — and began driving, racing down the road in an Austin 7 before upgrading to a Morgan and an MG roadster.

He later recalled getting caught by his mother when he was 17, in the midst of a romantic liaison inside the MG with his father’s dental receptionist. Mr. Moss became famous for, as he put it, “chasing crumpet,” pursuing romance with his attractive physique, professional renown and healthy credit card limit.

When he was 18, he competed in the new Formula Three single-seater series in a Cooper, winning his first race at the Brough Aerodrome in 1948 before moving on to F-3 races in continental Europe.

His speed and flair caught the eye of racing titan Enzo Ferrari, and Mr. Moss was invited to Italy for a trial. He was snubbed in favor of another driver and pledged to continue his career in British cars, determined to beat Ferraris whenever possible. “Better to lose honorably in a British car than win in a foreign one,” he once said.

Mr. Moss was launched onto the world stage in 1954, when he and American driver Bill Lloyd partnered to win the Sebring 12-hour race in Florida in an Osca MT4. Signed by Mercedes-Benz the next year, he won the 1955 British Grand Prix at Aintree, becoming the first Brit to win his home Grand Prix, and finished the season as world championship runner-up to Fangio.

After Mercedes quit F1 racing, Mr. Moss drove a Maserati, winning the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and the world-famous Monaco Grand Prix round the streets of Monte Carlo. But he was again runner-up to Fangio, whose retirement in 1958 led racing enthusiasts to name Mr. Moss the fastest F1 driver.

By then in a Vanwall, he won four Grands Prix that year but finished second in the championship standings to Hawthorn, despite winning more races. In 1961, while driving an aging Lotus-Climax, Mr. Moss beat the mighty Ferraris at both the German and Monaco Grands Prix.

Mr. Moss's devastating crash occurred the next season at the Glover Trophy race at Goodwood Circuit, where Mr. Moss failed to take the right-hander known as St. Mary's and plowed off the track. It was an era of no safety barriers and few track marshalls. He was trapped unconscious in his mangled car for 40 minutes before being cut free, and his left side was paralyzed for six months.

After appearing to fully recover, he tried one year later to drive his Lotus in a trial at Goodwood. But his reflexes were no longer what they had been. He reflected later that, had he been more patient with his recovery, he might have been able to compete at the highest level through his late 30s.

In retirement, Mr. Moss. ran a real estate firm and remained in the public eye as a TV personality and racing commentator. Until his health declined in recent years, he could be seen driving his era's Mercedes, Lotus and other cars at historic race events, including the annual Goodwood Revival.

His autobiography “All But My Life” (1963), co-written with American automobile writer Ken W. Purdy, is considered one of the great books on motor racing.

Mr. Moss's first two marriages, to Canadian brewing heiress Kathleen Molson and American PR executive Elaine Barbarino, ended in divorce. In 1980, he married Susie Paine. In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter from his second marriage, Allison Bradley; a son from his third marriage, Elliot Moss; and several grandchildren.