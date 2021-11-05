Ms. Tsuboi emerged from the U.S. atomic attack on Hiroshima with burns across his entire body. “My ears were hanging off,” he recounted. “I saw tens of thousands of bodies everywhere, all burned and dead. I saw such terrible things. One girl had her right eye hanging from its socket, next to her jaw. A woman was trying to force her own intestines back into her body. An old man’s lung was sticking through his chest.”