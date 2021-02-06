Evan Bayh served two terms as governor before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1998. He was reelected six years later and did not seek reelection in 2010. The Bayhs had lived in the Washington area since 1999.

Susan Lynne Breshears was born Nov. 28, 1959, in Los Angeles. Her father was a corporate executive, her mother a TV journalist.

She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley and received a law degree in 1984 from the University of Southern California.

She met Evan Bayh in the early 1980s while both were working in Washington. They married in 1985 as he was following his father, former Democratic U.S. senator Birch Bayh, into Indiana politics. Birch Bayh died in 2019.

Evan Bayh was the nation’s youngest governor, at 32, when he was elected in 1988. The Bayhs’ twin sons, Beau and Nick, were born in 1995.

Mrs. Bayh worked in Washington for the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, then in Indianapolis for the firm of Barnes & Thornburg. She was also a legal counsel for the Eli Lilly pharmaceutical company.

She served on the boards of several companies in biotechnology, telecommunications and health care and was a member of the board of trustees at Butler University in Indianapolis, where she also taught for several years. Mrs. Bayh also served on the dean’s council at Indiana University’s Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and was an adjunct professor at her alma mater, the University of Southern California law school, helping place students in internships.

Mrs. Bayh underwent surgery in 2015 to remove a benign brain tumor. She later had multiple surgeries and radiation and immunotherapy treatments after a malignant glioblastoma was discovered in May 2018.

In addition to her husband and sons, survivors include her parents, Bob and Carol Breshears; a brother; and two sisters.