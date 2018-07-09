Tab Hunter with actress Tuesday Weld in 1959. Mr. Hunter was a teenage heartthrob in the 1950s and received new attention decades later when he revealed he was gay. (AP)

Tab Hunter, a tousle-haired actor who established himself as an all-American golden boy in the 1950s, reaching No. 1 at the box office and pop music charts while anxiously hiding his gay identity — a secret that threatened to end his career — died July 8 at a hospital near his home in Santa Barbara, Calif. He would have turned 87 on Wednesday.

The cause was cardiac arrest triggered by a blood clot in his leg, said his husband, producer Allan Glaser.

Mr. Hunter became a Hollywood heartthrob through movies such as the World War II drama “Battle Cry” (1955) and the baseball musical “Damn Yankees” (1958), which featured him alongside the original Broadway cast. He also scored a chart-topping pop hit in 1957 with “Young Love.”

While posters of Mr. Hunter were pasted in the bedrooms of teenage girls across America, he maintained closeted relationships with men such as “Psycho” star Anthony Perkins, at a time when performers were forced to keep their sexuality secret for fear of losing their careers and livelihoods.

He confirmed he was gay only in a 2005 memoir, “Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star,” which served as the basis of a 2015 documentary.

“I believed, wholeheartedly — still do — that a person’s happiness depends on being true to themselves,” he wrote. “The dilemma, of course, was that being true to myself — and I’m talking sexually now — was impossible in 1953.”



Mr. Hunter in 2013. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A complete obituary will follow.