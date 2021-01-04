One of her highest-profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985’s “A View to a Kill,” where she held a gun on Bond after tricking him into thinking she was in a shower. The character later joined him to stop bad guys on an airship over San Francisco.
Victoria Leigh Blum, whose father was a fountain-pen salesman, was born in the Bronx on Oct. 15, 1955. She was a model and had minor stage parts in New York before entering films in the late 1970s.
In 1980, she replaced Shelley Hack in “Charlie’s Angels,” joining Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd as third Angel, Julie. “I came at the end of the party,” she once said.
Ms. Roberts subsequently appeared in such fantasy adventure films as “The Beastmaster” (1982) — which she promoted with a nude spread in Playboy — and “Hearts and Armour” (1983).
She played comic book heroine Sheena — a female version of the Tarzan story — in a 1984 film that proved a box-office disappointment, and she was unable to parlay the attention she received in the Bond film to better parts. She also said her penchant for extravagant living, including drug abuse, torpedoed her career and left her few options beyond soft-core films with titles like “Sins of Desire” (1993).
Starting in the late 1990s, she began appearing in “That ’70s Show,” in the supporting role of Midge, mother to Laura Prepon’s character Donna. A list of survivors was not immediately available.
