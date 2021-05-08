Ms. Kitaen became the rock world’s “video vixen” after appearing on the cover of two albums from the heavy metal band Ratt and starring in several music videos for Whitesnake, including the 1987 hit song “Here I Go Again.” The video, played repeatedly on the burgeoning music television network, featured Ms. Kitaen performing cartwheels on the hood of two Jaguars.
She starred as the fiancee to Hanks’ character in “Bachelor Party” and played one of Jerry Seinfeld’s girlfriend in a 1991 episode of “Seinfeld.” Other TV credits included a stint as co-host of “America’s Funniest People” and on the reality shows “The Surreal Life” and “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” in which she revealed her struggle with substance abuse.
Julie Kitaen was born in San Diego on Aug. 5, 1961, and gave herself the nickname Tawny when she was 12. She dated Ratt guitarist Robbin Crosby in the early 1980s and appeared as the cover model for the EP “Ratt” — on which only her lower body was seen — and the band’s first LP, “Out of the Cellar.”
Ms. Kitaen appeared on the sitcom “The New WKRP in Cincinnati” from 1991-93.
She had a tumultuous personal life, which included a brief marriage to Whitesnake’s lead singer, David Coverdale, and a rocky marriage to baseball pitcher Chuck Finley, with whom she had two daughters.
In 2002 she was charged with domestic violence for allegedly kicking Finley in the face repeatedly while wearing high heels. Finley filed for divorce three days later, and Ms. Kitaen took a plea bargain requiring her to enter a counseling program.
Ms. Kitaen was charged with cocaine possession in 2006 and driving under the influence in 2009. She detailed her battle with substance abuse on “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew.”
