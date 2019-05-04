NEW YORK — The Latest on the death of longtime New York City prosecutor Richard A. Brown (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday for a New York City prosecutor whose 40-plus years in criminal justice stretched from the gritty “Mean Streets” of the 1970s to today’s opioid crisis.

Longtime Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown’s funeral is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at The Reform Temple of Forest Hills, Queens. Brown died Friday at the age of 86.

Brown announced in January that he would not seek re-election but would serve out the end of his term.

Then, in March, he said he would step down on June 1 because of health problems associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan was sworn in on Saturday as acting district attorney.

__

9:30 a.m.

A longtime New York City prosecutor and judge who presided over the arraignment of the notorious “Son of Sam” killer has died.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown died Friday at the age of 86. His death was announced Saturday by Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan.

Brown was first appointed district attorney in 1991 by then-Gov. Mario Cuomo, a Democrat. He was re-elected to six terms in office but announced in January that he would not seek re-election this year.

Brown was a judge for 18 years before serving as a prosecutor and was still known as “Judge Brown.”

He was on the bench for the 1977 arraignment of “Son of Sam” serial killer David Berkowitz. Brown ordered Berkowitz to undergo psychiatric testing and maximum-security confinement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.