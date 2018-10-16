FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nev., is pictured during an interview during a break in the trial of Denny Edward Phillips and Russell Lee Hogshooter in Oklahoma City. Nevada authorities said Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, that Hof, a legal pimp who has fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate has died. (Sue Ogrocki, File/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the death of Nevada brothel owner and Republican political candidate Dennis Hof (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

A Nevada brothel owner and state Assembly candidate who was found dead Tuesday will remain on the ballot in the race for a statehouse seat in this November’s election.

Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley says ballots with Dennis Hof’s name have already been printed and mailed to voters but signs will be posted at polling places notifying voters that the candidate has died.

Hof previously starred in an HBO series about his business.

Thorley says that if Hof wins the election for the heavily GOP assembly district then officials in the counties that the district covers will nominate another Republican to fill the vacancy.

Hof was running against Democratic Las Vegas educator Lesia Romanov.

1:05 p.m.

The former six-term sheriff of metropolitan Phoenix was among the attendees at a birthday bash for an infamous legal pimp who was found dead Tuesday.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said he was astounded Tuesday by news of brothel owner Dennis Hof’s death and called it “shocking.” The former sheriff said Hof was in good spirits when Arpaio left the party at a hotel in Pahrump, about an hour from Las Vegas, around 10 p.m. Monday.

Arpaio said he had taken part in some of Hof’s efforts to campaign for the Nevada state Assembly and was asked by Hof to speak at the party.

The lawman said he delivered his comments to the crowd, wished Hof well and ate birthday cake.

Hof, who starred in an HBO series about his business, fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style candidate and called himself the “Trump of Pahrump.”

12:55 p.m.

The sheriff in Nye County, Nevada, says Dennis Hof had a birthday bash with more than 100 friends, including former Phoenix-area sheriff Joe Arpaio the night before Hof was found dead at one of his brothels.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (WER’-lee) tells The Associated Press the 72-year-old Hof was pronounced dead Tuesday after he was found “unresponsive and not breathing” a little before 11 a.m. at his residence at the Love Ranch brothel.

Wehrly, who also is the county coroner, also was at the party. She says an autopsy will be conducted by the Clark County coroner in Las Vegas.

The Nye County sheriff’s office is investigating. Wehrly says there’s no preliminary indication of foul play.

The sheriff says Hof was sitting on a stool and talking with people when she left the party at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino after 10 p.m. Monday.

12:10 p.m.

Nevada authorities say a legal pimp who gained popularity for an HBO series about his business and a Republican candidate for the state Legislature has died.

Nye County sheriff Lt. David Boruchowitz (buh-ROOK’-uh-witz) said an employee at Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch brothel outside of Las Vegas summoned authorities a little before 11 a.m. Tuesday after Hof was found unresponsive and not breathing.

Boruchowitz says there is no sign of foul play.

Hof was the Republican nominee this year for a heavily GOP legislative district. Ballots have already been printed in the race and it wasn’t immediately clear how elections officials would handle Hof’s death.

Hof owned a handful of brothels in Nevada, the only state that allows them to legally operate.

