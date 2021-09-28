“Hundreds of thousands [of ordinary Rwandans] chose to participate in the genocide reluctantly, some only under duress or in fear of their own lives,” Des Forges wrote. “Unlike the zealots who never questioned their original choice, these people had to decide repeatedly whether or not to participate, each time weighing the kind of action planned, the identity of the proposed victim, the rewards of participating and the likely costs of not participating. . . . Those with misgivings found it easier to commit crimes and to believe or pretend to believe they had done no wrong.”