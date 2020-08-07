Mr. Dimond had worked at the Star for more than 20 years when it ceased publication on Aug. 7, 1981. Soon afterward, he joined The Post as an assistant financial editor.

Mr. Dimond immediately became a cornerstone of The Post’s financial and economic coverage. He oversaw Post investigations of insider trading scandals that convulsed Wall Street in the late 1980s and was a key editor on a series of articles by Post reporters David A. Vise and Steve Coll that penetrated the Securities and Exchange Commission to scrutinize its oversight of financial markets at the end of that decade, as well as the actions of the SEC’s chairman at the time, John Shad.

Mr. Dimond helped coordinate coverage, as Vise and Coll alternated roles every month, one spending full time on the project while the other chased daily news. The series won the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism.

Mr. Dimond edited The Post’s coverage of the harrowing Black Monday stock market contraction of 1987, the savings and loan industry scandal that lasted almost a decade into the mid-1990s, and the “dot-com” bubble at the end of the decade. He retired from The Post as deputy business editor in 2002.

Thomas F. Dimond was born Aug. 27, 1938, in Washington and grew up in the Northeast D.C. neighborhood of Trinidad. He was the eighth of nine children. His father worked at newspapers and later held clerical positions with the Defense Department. His mother was a homemaker.

Mr. Dimond was drawn to newspapering from an early age and competed with a brother to put out competing versions of neighborhood papers while growing up. At 15, he was helping distribute the Star from the back of trucks to local delivery agents. He was hired as a copy aide at the Star in 1955.

After graduating from Eastern High School, he received a scholarship to George Washington University provided by the newspaper. He continued to work for the Star as a student, completing his bachelor’s degree in 1963. He did graduate work in political science at the University of Wisconsin.

Returning to the Star, Mr. Dimond moved through assignments as an education reporter and assistant city editor. Dimond was named business editor in 1970 and became an assistant managing editor for news in 1978.

“He could do everything: Hard news, wonderfully written features, dictate flawlessly on deadline, and he was generous in his mentoring and great fun to be around,” Carl Bernstein, a former colleague at the Star, recalled.

Mr. Dimond’s marriage to Millicent Scrivener ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife since 1979, Joan Ebzery, of Somerset; a daughter from his second marriage, Grace Dimond, of Medord, Mass.; and a brother.