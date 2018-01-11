Vice President Walter Mondale with U.S. Rep. Tom Luken (D-Ohio) in 1977. (Anonymous/AP)

Thomas Luken, an Ohio democrat who served as mayor of Cincinnati and then served in the U.S. House for 15 years, died Jan. 10 in Cincinnati. He was 92.

His son, Charles J. Luken, who also served as Cincinnati mayor and briefly succeeded his father in Congress, confirmed the death but did not disclose the cause.

The elder Mr. Luken entered public office in the 1950s soon after graduating from law school and was a federal district attorney and member of the Cincinnati City Council before serving as mayor from 1971 to 1972.

Two years later, he won a special election to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Rep. William J. Keating (R), who had become president and chief executive of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Mr. Luken was an unsuccessful candidate for reelection in 1974 but served again in the U.S. House from 1977 to 1991. He did not seek reelection in 1990.

Thomas Andrew Luken was born in Cincinnati on July 9, 1925, and graduated in 1947 from Xavier University in Cincinnati. After Marine Corps service during World War II, he received a law degree from what was then Salmon P. Chase law school in Cincinnati.

His late brother James, a labor union leader, also served as mayor of Cincinnati in the 1970s.