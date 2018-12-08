Tim Rossovich, second from left, on the set of the movie “Star” in 1967. His teammate at the University of Southern California, O.J. Simpson, is second from right. (David Smith/AP)

Tim Rossovich, a consensus All-America defensive end at the University of Southern California who played in the NFL before going on to an acting career, died Dec. 6 in Sacramento. He was 72.

The university announced the death but did not disclose the cause.

Mr. Rossovich played at USC from 1965 to 1967 and appeared in two Rose Bowls. He was co-captain of the 1967 team that won the national championship, which was coached by John McKay and featured O.J. Simpson as the team’s star running back. Mr. Rossovich was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

He was selected with the 14th pick of the 1968 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and played linebacker for them from 1968 to 1971, getting named to the 1969 Pro Bowl. He played for the San Diego Chargers in 1972 and 1973 and Houston Oilers in 1976. He was also a member of the Philadelphia Bell of the World Football League in 1974 and 1975.

During his football days, Mr. Rossovich had a reputation as an intense and eccentric personality. He was famous for pranks that included chewing glass, setting himself on fire, jumping off rooftops and driving motorbikes off piers.

After his football career ended, Mr. Rossovich spent two decades as an actor and stuntman. At USC, he roomed with actor Tom Selleck, on whose hit “Magnum, P.I.” Mr. Rossovich later appeared.

His other TV credits included “MacGyver,” “Hunter,” “Baywatch,” “The Love Boat,” “Knight Rider,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Remington Steele,” “Soap,” and “The A-Team.” Among his film credits are “Night Shift,” “Sting II” and “The Main Event.”

Timothy John Rossovich was born March 14, 1946, in Palo Alto, Calif. His brother, Rick Rossovich, is an actor.

In addition to his brother, survivors include his wife, Lauren Rossovich; his father, Frank Rossovich; a daughter; and two sisters.