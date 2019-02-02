Tim Warren, a former Washington Post copy editor who also wrote book reviews, jazz, rock and bluegrass criticism, food articles, sports features and personality profiles for The Post and other publications, died Jan. 26 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. He was 67.

The cause was cancer, said a sister, Kyle Ahrold.

Between 1980 and 2010, Mr. Warren was a Post copy editor in sports, foreign and national news, with the exception of a hiatus at the Baltimore Sun as book editor and feature writer from 1987 to 1994.

His 1998 freelance profile in the Washingtonian magazine of New York Times columnist Russell Baker earned him an award from the Washington chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was also a finalist for a James Beard Foundation Award for a 1999 feature story published in Smithsonian magazine titled “True Grits.”

Timothy Philip Michael Blanton was born in Miami on Aug. 19, 1951; he soon took the surname Warren from his stepfather, an Air Force officer. He accompanied his family on military assignments before settling in Alexandria, Va., where he graduated in 1969 from T.C. Williams High School.



Tim Warren. (Family photo)

He later wrote in the Washingtonian about the 25th anniversary of the 1971 Virginia state championship football team of his high school alma mater. The team was made up of black and white players grouped together, many of them unwillingly. The team was undefeated in 13 games and unscored upon in nine, and was said to have helped improve citywide race relations. (The team became the subject of the 2000 movie “Remember the Titans,” starring Denzel Washington.)

Mr. Warren attended Virginia Commonwealth and George Mason universities. From 1976 to 1980, he was an editorial assistant on the national news desk and a jazz and rock critic at the Washington Star newspaper. In recent years, he had been a consultant and part-time editor for the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Lettie Holman, and their two sons, Nicholas and Matthew Warren, all of Silver Spring, Md.; three brothers; and three sisters.

As an occasional food writer, Mr. Warren was said to be ever in search of the best wood-fired pizza ovens and New York-style delicatessens.

He disliked culinary snobbery. At an awards dinner for his “True Grits” story, his sister said, a diner at his table commented disparagingly, “Ah grits . . . the polenta of the South,” when she learned the subject of Mr. Warren’s food feature.

A few minutes later, polenta was served at the awards dinner by an Italian chef. “Ah polenta,” commented Mr. Warren, “the grits of Italy.”