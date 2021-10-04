The cause was complications from cancer, his son Perry Akin said in a statement.
Mr. Akin represented a Republican-leaning eastern Missouri district that included St. Louis-area suburbs for 12 years, giving up a safe seat to run for the U.S. Senate in 2012. He emerged from a crowded GOP primary to challenge then incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, only to seriously hurt Republicans’ chances of recapturing a Senate majority less than two weeks later.
Mr. Akin, an abortion opponent, was asked during an interview by a St. Louis television station whether he supported allowing abortions for women who have been raped. He answered that “from what I understand from doctors” that such pregnancies are “really rare.”
He added: “If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”
His comments sparked an outcry. The Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, immediately rebuked Mr. Akin and said his campaign would allow abortions in such cases.
Criticism of Mr. Akin’s remarks clouded his U.S. Senate bid until the end, making him a symbol of how Republicans could fumble away races they had a good chance of winning with a candidate deemed too far to the right. Mr. Akin’s campaign initially said he “misspoke,” and Mr. Akin later said he was wrong.
Mr. Akin faced pressure from the national GOP to withdraw and allow the state party to pick a replacement. He refused and ended up losing the race by nearly 16 percentage points, receiving 39 percent of the vote. Yet other Republican officials and officeholders across the U.S. occasionally echoed his remarks — signaling how conservative some of the party’s base had become on the issue.
Two years later, Mr. Akin published a book, “Firing Back,” in which he accused GOP leaders of abandoning him and letting McCaskill win and labeling news organizations as bullies. In the book, he also retracted his public apology for his “legitimate rape” remark.
William Todd Akin was born in New York City on July 5, 1947, and grew up in the St. Louis area. He received a bachelor’s degree in engineering and management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts in 1971, then served in the Army and worked in corporate management at the St. Louis-based Laclede Steel Co.
He was a member of the Missouri state house of representatives from 1988 to 2001.
Survivors include his wife, the former Lulli Boe; his mother; six children; and 18 grandchildren.
