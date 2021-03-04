In a career that lasted more than seven decades, Ms. Shinoda attracted attention in Asia, the United States and Europe, although in some critical estimations she was denied the degree of fame her talents deserved. Writing in the London Independent in 2011, gallerist Richard Ingleby described Ms. Shinoda as “one of the greatest of all 20th-century Japanese artists.”

“It is a rare artist whose modernism is rooted in tradition without compromise in either direction,” art critic John Canaday wrote in the New York Times in 1971, declaring Ms. Shinoda “such a rarity.”

Ms. Shinoda began her training in the delicate art of Japanese calligraphy as a child, roughly around the end of World War I. By World War II, she supported herself as a professional calligrapher.

A self-confessed rebel, she began embellishing or altering calligraphic characters in ways that in her view further drew out their meaning and brought avant-garde touches to age-old brush marks.

Kawa, the character for river, consists of three vertical lines.

“But I wanted to use more than three lines to show the force of the river,” she said in comments that appear on the website ArtCloud. “The simple kawa in the traditional language was not enough for me. I wanted to find a new symbol to express the word river.”

Her experimentation seemed of a piece with abstract expressionism, the artistic movement that took root in the mid-20th century. In the 1950s, when Ms. Shinoda traveled to the United States with exhibitions of her work, she frequented the studios of leading artists including Mark Rothko, Jackson Pollock and Robert Motherwell.

Many critics saw links between her broad strokes — some of them made with brushes so big they invited comparisons to brooms — and the bars of color often used by abstract expressionists. The art critic Dore Ashton, reviewing a 1957 exhibition for the Times, wrote that Ms. Shinoda had “revitalized an honored tradition.”

She “has gone beyond tradition in one important sense: She is an abstract artist,” Ashton observed. “That is, though she sometimes begins either with an ancient ideographic character or even with the modern phonetic characters to set the mood or theme of her work, she then allows hand and imagination free play.”

Ms. Shinoda told the Business Times of Singapore that it was “a great experience being together with people who shared common feelings,” referring to her encounters with the American artists. But she insisted that she belonged to no movement and that her work was thoroughly Japanese in nature.

“No Western influence has come to me,” she told the wire service United Press International in 1980. “It’s unreasonable for a Japanese to do Western art. It’s one thing to do things from the West like natural sciences, like chemistry, but not art.”

Ms. Shinoda was best known for her paintings and lithographs. She was regarded as a master in the use of sumi, a traditional Asian ink that is preserved in solid cakes and then mixed with water. In an interview with the Daily Yomiuri of Tokyo, she described herself and her ink, some of which was hundreds of years old, as making a “good team.”

Her admirers noted her ability to draw seemingly infinite nuance and shades from black ink, sometimes highlighted by a stroke of vermilion.

“Black sumi can be seen to indicate all colors from the brightest red to the most sublime blue,” she said. “But even then some people are able to imagine the sea, while others can visualize the sky.”

The elements of the earth, in turn, brought her back to her art.

“When I gaze on Mount Fuji,” the Straits Times of Singapore quoted her as writing, “pristine with snow and reaching to the heavens, I am filled with a desire to brush a huge solitary stroke across it.”

Ms. Shinoda, one of seven children, was born March 28, 1913, in Dalian, China, where her father ran a tobacco firm. The family returned to their home in Japan when she was a toddler.

“My upbringing was a very traditional one,” Ms. Shinoda told UPI. “In a scholarly atmosphere, I grew up knowing I wanted to make these things, to be an artist.”

During World War II, according to a biography posted on ArtCloud, she lived in a rural area near Mount Fuji and bartered her kimonos — which she continued wearing long after most Japanese women discarded the practice — for eggs. In her later years, she maintained a home near Mount Fuji as well as an apartment in Tokyo.

Ms. Shinoda’s works were exhibited or housed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, among many other institutions in the United States and elsewhere.

She was never married and had no immediate survivors, often remarking that “my paintings are like my children.”

Even after becoming a centenarian, she continued pursuing her artwork.

“Every morning, I pick up a brush and do some work, even just a little bit,” she told the Japan Times in 2017, when she was 104. “Without it, I wouldn’t feel quite alive, or I wouldn’t feel like I should be living without doing some work. You could say it’s a sense of responsibility. It’s the proof that I am alive.”