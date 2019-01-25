Tom Raum, a writer who covered three presidents, Congress and national politics and translated knotty economic issues for readers during 44 years with the Associated Press, died Jan. 25 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. He was 74.

The cause was a brain injury from a fall last week at home in Alexandria, Va., said his wife, Nora Raum, a bankruptcy lawyer and NPR newscaster.

Mr. Raum started with AP in 1971 in Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, then arrived in Washington in 1973 as an editor working the overnight shift amid the turmoil of the Watergate investigation that led the next year to the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon.

Mr. Raum was the AP’s chief congressional correspondent from 1980 to 1984, coinciding with President Ronald Reagan’s first term. He covered Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, traveling around the world as he reported on their diplomatic initiatives.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Mr. Raum was preparing to leave for work from his home in Alexandria when the first plane commandeered by terrorists hit the World Trade Center in New York. He heard the second crash on the radio, driving to his subway stop.

“I instantly thought: Washington’s next,” he wrote in a brief recollection of that day, during which he worked “writing and piecing things together” to deliver the AP’s report.

He also spent time on the economics beat, including covering the Great Recession, which began in December 2007 when George W. Bush was president and officially ended in June 2009 during President Barack Obama’s first term. He retired at 71.

Howard Thomas Raum Jr. was born Aug. 2, 1944, and grew up in Bergenfield, N.J. He graduated in 1966 from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., with a bachelor’s degree in English, then joined the Tampa Times newspaper in Florida as a police reporter. He moved up quickly to covering the Florida legislature and writing about politics.

His avocations included sailing and photography.

His marriage, to Phyllis Wright, ended in divorce. In addition to his wife of 31 years, of Alexandria, survivors include two children from his first marriage, Larissa Bradburn of Atlanta and Douglas Raum of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; a son from his second marriage, Peter Raum of Blacksburg, Va.; a stepson, Jason Wolf of Washington; a brother; and seven grandchildren.

— Associated Press