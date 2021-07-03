Mr. Reich began his career as a lawyer in Pittsburgh before starting as an agent in 1970. His first client was Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis, who had a $13,000 salary at a time when players still were fighting to gain free agency.
Other early clients included Dave Parker, John Candelaria and Manny Sanguillen of the Pirates. Among Mr. Reich’s first stars was Joe Morgan, who became a Hall of Famer and remained a lifelong friend. (Morgan died last year.)
“The racism factor back then was awful for the players,” Mr. Reich told the Sports Business Journal in 2004. “There were a lot of incidents in Pittsburgh and other places that were not melodramatic. They were real. The Hispanic players were starting to become a factor back then. Of course, now the infusion of numbers and talent is extraordinary. But there were a lot of issues back then. I was a fiery guy.”
With a beard that he sometimes grew out, especially after it turned gray, Mr. Reich was one of the more colorful figures in baseball and became influential as salaries soared after arbitrator Peter Seitz’s decision in December 1975 that led to free agency.
Mr. Reich, Jerry Kapstein and Dick Moss were among the most notable agents who drove the free agent market in its early years, courted by owners and general managers who coveted their players.
“Bring ’em some iron!” Mr. Reich liked to say, his Pittsburgh accent fully on display.
In February 1982, he negotiated the first contract with a $2 million average salary, George Foster’s $10.2 million, five-year deal with the New York Mets. Among his other clients were Jack Clark, Sammy Sosa, Mo Vaughn and John Wetteland.
Mr. Reich, more than others, had a flair he displayed in the restaurants and bars where baseball officials congregated. Chili Davis, a client, called him while dining out and asked what wines he should order.
Mr. Reich, who was married three times, also dated actress Jennifer O’Neill, who remained a friend.
Living a peripatetic life, Mr. Reich maintained a New York City apartment and a Los Angeles area home, while also repeatedly returning to Pittsburgh. He kept multiple television sets at his homes so he could watch several of his clients simultaneously.
Mr. Reich became a back-channel negotiator with fellow agents Randy Hendricks and Ron Shapiro during the 7½ -month baseball strike that started in August 1994, speaking with owners at a time when the relationship with players association executives and Major League Baseball was its most strained.
“All war is going to get is an apocalypse that will swallow everybody — including the very owners who are trying to break the union,” Mr. Reich told the Associated Press.
He branched out into hockey, where his best-known client was Mario Lemieux.
Reich also mentored several young agents who later split and went out on their own, most notably Adam Katz, Craig Landis and Chuck Berry, and also Rick Shapiro, who became an executive with the players association.
Survivors include his third wife, PK Reich; a daughter; and a brother. A son, David Reich, died of cancer in 2019.
— Associated Press
