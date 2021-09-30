He wound up broke, and said he struggled with a drug addiction before turning his life around and starting his own business. “No bitterness, no regrets,” he told the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader in 1990. At times he also appeared at movie and signature conventions, signing autographs and sharing stories for fans who occasionally recognized him on the street. “Once I was walking down Wilshire Boulevard and there were these two girls,” he said. “I heard one say to the other, ‘He looks like somebody from the ’50s.’ ”